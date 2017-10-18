6 Ways to Get Prepared For a Trip into the Great Outdoors

Whereas you’re going camping or hiking, the great outdoors must be treated with respect. While the landscape is breathtaking, most of us are town folks who aren’t really prepared to face the dangers that may be lurking behind every tree.

I love the relaxation and the sense of satisfaction you can get from a hike through the forest, but I also know that I should be looking for signs that show wild animals may be around. Of course, I also know what and how to pack and why.

So, if you want to have a great trip that will bring the Zen back into your life, take a look at the how to get prepared for truly being outdoors.

#1: Choose the Type of Trip You Want

In order to be prepared, you have to know ahead where you’ll be going, right? However, you also have to know the type of trip it will be: a hike, a camping trip, or a combination of both.

I recommend establishing this with at least one week before the trip so you will have plenty of time to consider the content of your backpack.

#2: Choose the Location

If you’re having troubles choosing the location, I recommend considering your needs. For instance, if you want some quality time with the family or significant other, I recommend a camping trip. A few days sent in a comfy tent by the lake will definitely help you create stronger bonds with the ones you love!

However, if you need some time by yourself, I recommend a hiking trip in the forest. It will be both engaging and challenging as you will have time to think but you won’t get bored.

Once you know this, choosing a location will become a lot easier.

#3: Think about the Food

You won’t have access to fancy restaurants or even fast-foods so you have to get creative with this aspect. I recommend learning a few recipes that can be easily cooked over the camping fire, but you should also bring some food and ingredients with you. Things like power bars, chocolate, sandwiches, store-bought homemade sauces, and spices will make the trip a lot better, especially in the evening.

You shouldn’t underestimate the power of a hot meal, when you’re resting by the fire, after a long day of hiking!

#4: Think about your Fitness Level

A trip in the great outdoors requires some level of fitness so make sure you are prepared. First, I recommend giving up on any type of fast food – it is proven that a poor diet influences your physical fitness level to the point where you get tired even climbing the stairs.

The next step would be to start a basic training routine that should include both cardio and muscle-building exercises.

When you go up the hill, you will thank me for this recommendation!

#5: The Clothes

While vintage clothing may sound like a fashionable choice, it’s best to select clothes that are comfortable. After all, you will be hiking or sitting in a tent, not strolling through the city looking for cool coffee shops.

Also, specialists recommend layers of clothing so you can remove or add as you go. This helps to keep your body temperature constant, which is very important.

#6: The Gadgets

I know it’s difficult, but you should limit to the ones you really need. For instance, you will need a phone and a GPS but you won’t have to take the laptop – you’re going to the great outdoors to disconnect, not watch movies in the tent.