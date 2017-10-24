6 Ways to Start And Grow a Business off of Your Passion Without a Degree

Some ventures never get off the ground, simply because the timing isn’t perfect. The growth of a venture does not just depend on the market need and readiness, but also the passion, time and energy the business owner(s) puts into the venture.

Most people approach college years as a casual time to gain knowledge in classrooms, but experts says there is no better time to start your own venture, if you have an entrepreneurial spirit. There are very few commitments outside of your college, the environment is charged with a risk-tolerant energy, and there is plenty of time to test-drive your ideas.

In fact, a recent CNBC survey showed that 56% of business owners polled had not obtained a bachelor’s degree - honorary degrees don’t count. The most famous dropouts are of course, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs and Richard Branson.

But then, there are also less famous but successful dropouts like D’Vaughn Marqui Bell, a 23-year-old entrepreneur, humanitarian and founder of companies such as Body By Bell, Global Currenciez, and Marqui Management. Bell has experience in personal training, consulting and finance and spends most of his time analyzing the markets and researching certain areas for his clients.

Unless there are regulatory requirements forcing you to obtain a degree before entering your field, opening a business could be an alternative to accumulating student loan debt. You very likely don’t need a degree to start a business. The challenge is knowing how to get your business off the ground, and how to ensure your business thrives.

I recently had a conversation with Bell and we spoke about 6 helpful and actionable ways to start a business young.

1. Clearly define your passion and how you can turn it into a business

Before you do anything else, you have to have a clear definition of your passion. You must also know how you can turn that passion into a business.

“My career as an entrepreneur began in elementary school where I made my own business cards and started offering advice on the playground for 25 cents,” Bell said. “Since then, I have always known that I wanted to help others.”

However, being realistic is also important. Not every hobby or interest is profitable enough to sustain a business. That doesn’t mean you have to leave your passion behind. Let’s say that you love ceramics. You make beautiful things, but you aren’t able to produce enough physical product or store that product for a sustainable business. You may be able to partner with other independent artists to sell their products for a commission along with yours for a direct profit.

2. Now, keep your passions in check

Until you are trying to start a business, passions and interests are often exercises in indulgence. You tend to work on things and pursue things that please you. Building a business can mean backing away from those attitudes.

According to Bell, “Your business isn’t going to be successful because you, your products or services please you. They have to please others enough for them to pay you. This doesn’t mean you have to abandon your standards altogether. You have to find a balance.”

3. Research your target market

Before you launch your business, you have to know who your customers will be, and where you will find them. Here are the questions Bell says you’ll have to ask yourself:

What is my customers’ demographic information?

Will I need a brick and mortar location or will my sales take place online?

What are my target audience’s values and interests?

Is there a time of year that my products and services will be most in demand?

Once you answer these questions, you will have a basic picture of your target audience. You’ll also know how, when, and where to market to them.

4. Start networking and build a contact list

The value of networking when launching a business cannot be overstated. Reach out to friends and family, and let them know you are turning your passion into a business. Have people admired your talents, and told you that you should go into business? Connect with them as well.

Then, start reaching to people through social media. Join Facebook groups relating to your passion. Use that to build relationships. Do the same on Twitter. Start a blog, and invite people to subscribe.

“Once others started seeing the success I was posting via social media, my inbox started flooding with people wanting help with their websites, ideas, businesses, etc., so I turned that into its own business as well,” Bell said.

The people you connect with may eventually become, customers, references, advisors, even brand ambassadors for your business. Just be prepared to reciprocate.

5. Create a plan and lay the foundation

Even if you don’t need funding, you should still create a small business plan. It will act as a roadmap that you can follow, and will also help you to identify challenges that you may face along the way. If you will need a business loan to get started, having a plan will be a must.

“Once that task is completed, it’s time to begin the work of actually launching your business,” Bell said. “This means getting any permits and licenses you need. Registering your business as a sole proprietorship, partnership, or corporation, creating a website and social media accounts for your business, and if applicable seeking out a brick and mortar location.”

6. Promote your business

How will you promote your business? Will you use paid advertising, content marketing, cold calling, or some combination of those things? Are there conferences, festivals, community events, or seminars where you can either sell your products and services or at least connect with potential customers?

Whatever you decide to do, Bell says you’ll want to create a marketing plan. This should include your marketing budget as well as your chosen approach.

Your lack of a degree doesn’t need to be a barrier to starting your own business. The advice here should serve as a solid jumping off point to turning your passion into an enterprise.