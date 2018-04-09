6-Year-Old Blue Ivy Has A Personal Stylist, Because She's Blue Ivy

Whether it’s bidding on a $19,000 piece of art, telling her parents to quiet down at an awards show or wearing the kid’s version of a $26,000 Gucci gown ― virtually anything Blue Ivy does is guaranteed to make headlines.
The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was back in the news last week after Women’s Wear Daily reported (and confirmed with a rep for Bey) that the six-year-old actually has her own personal stylist and shopper.
WWD identified the personal shopper/stylist as Manuel A. Mendez, a longtime employee of Beyoncé’s company Parkwood Entertainment. On Instagram, Mendez lists himself as a personal assistant at the company.
He reportedly began working with Blue when she was just 20-months-old, according to People magazine. Mendez regularly posts photos on Instagram of the looks he’s styled for Blue.
We can only imagine what her closet looks like. Below are just a few of the gorgeous looks Blue Ivy has worn over the years: