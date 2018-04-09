STYLE & BEAUTY
04/09/2018 03:11 pm ET

6-Year-Old Blue Ivy Has A Personal Stylist, Because She's Blue Ivy

Would you expect anything else?
By Carly Ledbetter

Whether it’s bidding on a $19,000 piece of art, telling her parents to quiet down at an awards show or wearing the kid’s version of a $26,000 Gucci gown ― virtually anything Blue Ivy does is guaranteed to make headlines. 

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was back in the news last week after Women’s Wear Daily reported (and confirmed with a rep for Bey) that the six-year-old actually has her own personal stylist and shopper.

WWD identified the personal shopper/stylist as Manuel A. Mendez, a longtime employee of Beyoncé’s company Parkwood Entertainment. On Instagram, Mendez lists himself as a personal assistant at the company. 

He reportedly began working with Blue when she was just 20-months-old, according to People magazine. Mendez regularly posts photos on Instagram of the looks he’s styled for Blue.

We can only imagine what her closet looks like. Below are just a few of the gorgeous looks Blue Ivy has worn over the years: 

  • A Guide To Blue Ivy's Style
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 2014
    Alo Ceballos via Getty Images
  • 2014
    MTV/MTV1415 via Getty Images
  • 2015
    Jason Kempin via Getty Images
  • 2016
    Larry Busacca via Getty Images
  • 2017
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
  • 2017
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 2018
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 2018
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

RELATED...

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Beyonce Jay Z Blue Ivy
6-Year-Old Blue Ivy Has A Personal Stylist, Because She's Blue Ivy
CONVERSATIONS