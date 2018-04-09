6-Year-Old Blue Ivy Has A Personal Stylist, Because She's Blue Ivy

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was back in the news last week after Women’s Wear Daily reported (and confirmed with a rep for Bey) that the six-year-old actually has her own personal stylist and shopper.

WWD identified the personal shopper/stylist as Manuel A. Mendez, a longtime employee of Beyoncé’s company Parkwood Entertainment. On Instagram, Mendez lists himself as a personal assistant at the company.

He reportedly began working with Blue when she was just 20-months-old, according to People magazine. Mendez regularly posts photos on Instagram of the looks he’s styled for Blue.

A post shared by Manuel A. Mendez (@mmanuelamendez) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

A post shared by Manuel A. Mendez (@mmanuelamendez) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

A post shared by Manuel A. Mendez (@mmanuelamendez) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

We can only imagine what her closet looks like. Below are just a few of the gorgeous looks Blue Ivy has worn over the years: