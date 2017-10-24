7 awarenesses never to forget! Part 5/7

The fifth awareness never to forget is: Life is a balancing act.

Balance and flow are present everywhere in nature, and dysfunction occurs only when human beings interfere with the inherent harmony of nature. Night follows day; and even if sometimes nights get longer than days, then days get longer than nights, it all balances out at the end of a year.

We have two arms, one on each side of the body; we breathe in, then we breathe out. Imagine what would happen if we tried breathing in all the time – or breathing out all the time. We likely would explode, or pass out; luckily, we don’t have the ability to do that.

The same is true of giving and receiving; there must be a balance between the two, or it will lead to anger, resentment, burn-out, sickness or other kinds of dysfunction.

As children, we have been taught to give to others, not be selfish, consider other people’s needs – and that is good; but we are never taught to also look after ourselves, consider our own needs.

So later in life we have become really good givers, helping others but never considering our own needs, which in the end leads to our becoming exhausted, unhappy, and even resentful– if not worse – and totally burned out.

Knowing how to gracefully receive a gift, a compliment, a kind word or love from other people without immediately deflecting it, or giving something in return, is really difficult for us. That is what we must now learn.

Just as you must breathe in, and out, you must also give, and receive; and everyone else must also give and receive.