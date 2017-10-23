7 Best Websites & Blogs for Apple Lovers

If you love your Apple gadgets, you probably like to stay up to date on all of the latest Apple news, and get the newest upgrades as they become available. There are certain websites that make all of this a lot easier. You can find articles on new software and gadgets, visit sites to sell old gadgets and make money to upgrade to new ones, and more. Here are our seven favorite websites and blogs for Apple lovers that you will definitely want to check out.
- MacRumors – If you love your Apple products, you probably want to be in on the latest updates, know when new products are coming out, etc. This is the site where you will find all of that information, and then some. Check out the Mac Blog and the iOS Blog, as well as the buyers’ guide. There are also forums where you can ask questions and talk about your anything Apple. If you have a hot tip yourself, they want to know.
- Engadget Apple – When you want to get the latest news about Apple products, this is the site to turn to. In fact, this is where you can get all of your latest tech news. Learn about gear, gaming, find articles on culture and entertainment, and a whole lot more. Find reviews on products, and get all of the information you need on the latest tech.
- T-Gaap – Get all of the latest Apple news and updates here at Two Guys and a Podcast. Basically, the “two guys” who run this site are committed to bringing you the best and newest news about “All-Things-Apple”. There are loads of great articles to read, and you have to check out the podcasts, which have the latest information that you might not be able to find any place else. You can listen to the podcasts via iTunes or subscribe to an RSS feed to get started.
- Sell iPhone – If you want to upgrade to a newer Apple device, but you don’t have enough money, sell your old one to get what you need. At Gadget Salvation, you can get top dollar for iPhones, tablets, and more. Simply search for your item, answer a few questions about the condition, receive a quote, send it in (shipping is paid), and get your money.
- iMore – Everything you need to know about everything Apple can be found here. Find information about the Game Center, how to use optimized storage on your Mac, how to use the Clips app to take and edit great photos, and a whole lot more. Also find articles and information on arts and entertainment, health and fitness, movies and music, transport, security, accessories and toys, rumors about new products, and anything else Apple-related.
- Mac Observer – All things Apple can be found here, from articles to interviews to podcasts and a whole lot more. You will find reviews on all of the newest (and older) Apple products. Check out tutorials ranging from using Word to getting free Bitcoins. Get quick tips, read editorials, and find the latest Apple news. There is even a section with articles about cool stuff that you can get to go with all of your Apple devices.
- 9to5Mac – Here is one last site that offers loads of great news about all things Apple. You will find loads of great articles in the “Trending in Apple” sections. For instance, there is an interesting article about Susan Bennet, and how she became the voice if Siri. This is also a great place to get the latest information about Google, toys, and loads of other fun tech stuff.
