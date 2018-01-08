7 Crazy Places To Spend The Night

by: Julie Littman

Hoteliers around the world have built accommodations at some of the weirdest locations from a cave to a volcano. While these hotels offer some high-end amenities, the rooms themselves create a memorable experience.

Check out some of the strangest places to spend the night below:

A Bubble

ADT 04/Flickr A bubble room at Attrap'Rêves in France

France’s Attrap'Rêves offers guests accommodations inside a clear bubble tent within the forest. Each bubble is basically a fancy see-through tent, and guests can stargaze in a humidity- and bug-free habitat. The bubbles have a range of decor, such as Zen, love nature and glamour.

An Airplane

Costa Verde Costa Verde's 727 Fuselage suite

While Costa Verde Hotel in Costa Rica offers rooms within the jungle along the bluffs of the west coast, a jumbo hotel suite offers guests something different. The suite is within a vintage 1965 Boeing 727 fuselage that is anchored 50 feet in the air, allowing for views of the jungle and seaside. The interior is designed with wood paneling and contains hand-carved teak furniture. The hotel also offers a similar experience in its Cockpit Cottage, which was designed within an airplane, but has a king-size bed instead of a full suite.

An Igloo

Greenland Travel/Flickr Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland

Finland’s Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort is about 155 miles from the Arctic Circle and its igloo-styled rooms offer glass ceilings allowing guests to stargaze and watch the Northern Lights. If an igloo in Finland is not cold enough, Sweden has Icehotel, where just about everything is made of ice, including many of the rooms. Cold rooms run 17.6 degrees to 23 degrees Fahrenheit and come complete with ice-sculpted furniture. Guests also can stay in warm rooms, which are typical hotel rooms.

A Volcano

Ben Bowes/Flickr Inside the Montaña Mágica Lodge in Chile

Chile’s Montaña Mágica Lodge in the heart of the Patagonian Andes built rooms inside an artificial volcano. A waterfall erupts from the top of the hotel each day and trickles down the side of the resort, which is covered in vegetation. The hotel is accessible via rope bridge.

A Cave

Joshua Sortino/Unsplash Cave

While there are plenty of hotels with rooms built inside caves around the world, the remote Kokopelli’s Cave in the U.S. offers one of the more solitary places to spend the night. Kokopelli’s Cave in the Four Corners region of New Mexico was built into the sandstone cliffs of Tertiary Ojo Alamo and overlooks a river valley 300 feet below. The cave is 70 feet below the surface and visitors have to drive across a dirt road, walk down a path and climb a ladder to reach the cave house. The man-made cave was originally meant to be an office for the owner, a consulting geologist. It was instead turned into a bed-and-breakfast.

On Water

Simon_sees/Flickr Overwater bungalows

The Caribbean is now chock full of hotels with rooms and bungalows on the water, including the Sandals Royal Caribbean in Jamaica and El Dorado Maroma in Mexico, that are very similar to bungalows previously only found in Tahiti and The Maldives. The under-construction Viceroy Bocas del Toro in Panama will be the latest addition to the overwater hotel market once it opens in 2019. Conrad Maldives also offers suites built within large aquariums as well as an underwater restaurant for those wishing to be closer to ocean wildlife.

Any Room At The Madonna Inn

Omar Bárcena/Flickr The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California, has become a popular attraction along Highway 101 in Southern California for its 110 themed rooms. Each room is designed differently, offering various rock-themed rooms, a room to appease the golfing enthusiast, a room with a model water mill and other rooms covering just about every color and design.