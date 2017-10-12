7 days into my fiverr Experiment and here's what I have

7 days ago, I posted the article fiverr My Experiment Begins Now

I signed up to begin selling on my fiverr account as an experiment to see what will happen. Since then, I have received hundreds of messages asking me about my sales, so let me cut to the chase and report my results and findings so far.

Sales? $0. World Domination 0%

Lessons Learned - A lot. I received amazing feedback, support and help from one of the team leader’s at fiverr and I took her advice and made changes today.

Some Tips/Advice from a fiverr Team Leader:

1. Create Trust customer’s need to know you are real, authentic and willing, qualified and able to help.

2. Better Descriptions - I didn’t do a great job describing what I was delivering, so I went in and updated it today. Be as detailed as possible so buyers will be able to understand if this meets their needs

3. Video - need to do a pitch/intro to customers, 1 minute or less (That’s one I still need to do).

4. Add more categories and Create a catchy title.

Choose a category that fits your Gig.

Add meta data to help buyers find more information regarding your Gig. further information regarding your Gig.

Add tags to help buyers find your Gig while searching.

5. FAQ - add a FAQ section for potential customer’s to read and learn. Here you can add answers to the most commonly asked questions.