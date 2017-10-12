7 days into my fiverr Experiment and here's what I have

7 days ago, I posted the article fiverr My Experiment Begins Now
I signed up to begin selling on my fiverr account as an experiment to see what will happen. Since then, I have received hundreds of messages asking me about my sales, so let me cut to the chase and report my results and findings so far.
Sales? $0. World Domination 0%
Lessons Learned - A lot. I received amazing feedback, support and help from one of the team leader’s at fiverr and I took her advice and made changes today.
Some Tips/Advice from a fiverr Team Leader:
1. Create Trust customer’s need to know you are real, authentic and willing, qualified and able to help.
2. Better Descriptions - I didn’t do a great job describing what I was delivering, so I went in and updated it today. Be as detailed as possible so buyers will be able to understand if this meets their needs
3. Video - need to do a pitch/intro to customers, 1 minute or less (That’s one I still need to do).
4. Add more categories and Create a catchy title.
- Choose a category that fits your Gig.
- Add meta data to help buyers find more information regarding your Gig. further information regarding your Gig.
- Add tags to help buyers find your Gig while searching.
5. FAQ - add a FAQ section for potential customer’s to read and learn. Here you can add answers to the most commonly asked questions.
CONVERSATIONS