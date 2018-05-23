7-Eleven To Start Selling Cannabis Plant Products In More Welcoming States

7-Eleven plans to start selling cannabidiol ― also known as CBD ― products at more than 4,000 of its locations by the end of 2018.

The decision from the major convenience store chain was announced Tuesday, in partnership with Denver-based Phoenix Tears, which produces hemp-based CBD oils.

CBD is one of the non-psychoactive ingredients found in the cannabis or hemp plant; it doesn’t produce the high associated with marijuana. But it has been used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, alcoholism, arthritis, seizures, nausea and chronic pain.

“This agreement confirms our belief that CBD’s status as a mainstream wellness option has arrived,” Janet Rosendahl-Sweeney, founder of Phoenix Tears, said in a statement. “We’re eager to usher in a new era of effective, holistic, hemp-based supplements that are now as easy to buy as stopping by the local convenience store.”