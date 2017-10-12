7 Fantastic Holiday Presents for Your Employees

The Christmas season is just around the corner and making the right choice of gifts is essential. If you’re the type that likes to shop for gifts early then this is a good time to start.

As a business owner, it’s a nice gesture to give thoughtful gifts to your employees to show your appreciation for their time and dedication in your business throughout the year. What better time to do this than during the Christmas season!

When it comes to appreciating your employees, the first thing that comes to mind is usually giving your employees a raise. However, that does not suffice for a present in a season such as Christmas.

Charles Warner once said, "The excellence of a gift lies in its appropriateness rather than in its value". So if you are ready for the season, here are 7 fantastic gifts you should consider giving to your employees.

1. Christmas Cards

Yes, the old-fashioned Christmas cards. There is no doubt how powerful sweet words are to the soul. These words can best be captured in a Christmas card. What would make a Christmas card really special is if it’s customized for each staff.

The Christmas card should capture all that transpired between you and the employee within the year. It may take some time to make, but it’s worth it.

2. Customized Bobbles

Everyone wants something that thrills them. I have come to see that bobbleheads are really fun to have. It is even more fun when they are customized like the ones from Custombobble.

Imagine how your employees will feel when they have their images sculpted in a bobblehead. It’s unique and will make one feel special.

You can record a voice message that will be programmed into the bobblehead. When the "play" button is pressed, the recorded message plays back. It comes highly recommended as a corporate holiday present for your employees.

3. Holiday Meal Certificate

Some employers like to organize a Christmas lunch or dinner for their employees. While that is great, it comes with a lot of logistics attached to it.

The challenge of storage and delivery is there to contend with. Additionally, some employees might have other plans that might conflict with that. This is why the best option is to hand out holiday meal certificates to employees.

It could be a shopping certificate to a supermarket up to a maximum designated price. They get to redeem it when it is convenient for them within the Christmas season.

4. Movie Tickets

Every hardworking employee deserves a chance to take a break and unwind. This is the reason why work leaves are granted and holidays are longed for. A little time for relaxation and fun can do the body and mind a whole world of good. To help your employees relax, you can give them movie tickets as a present this Christmas.

To make the gift really thoughtful, let the movie be one they want to watch. However, if that will be burdensome, then there are a couple of theaters that offer corporate discount for a certain number of tickets purchased in bulk.

5. Gift Bags

This will not only be appreciated by your employees, it will leave an impression on them each time they use the bag. It could be either leather bags or fabrics bags customized to bear your company name. When taken anywhere, the gift bag will send the message that your company cares for their employees.

6. Gift Baskets

This is another great way of showing love to your employees in the spirit of the Christmas celebrations. The basket can contain a variety of items. One option is to go for a basket of food with items such as cheese, smoked sausage, crackers, fresh fruit and sweet treats. Another option is to go for a beverage basket with items such as coffee, tea and wine.

7. Electronic Devices or Accessories