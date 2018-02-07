7 Fun Facts About February Babies

Ahh, February — the month of Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras and football. Equally awesome? The lucky kids born this month, who are more cheerful and creative than the rest of us. Here, seven interesting tidbits you need to know about people born in February.

1. They’re less likely to be irritable

Good news, mama—according to researchers from Hungary, your February baby is more likely to have a sweet disposition than most other kids. In the study of 400 people, scientists matched participants’ personality type to the time of year they were born and found that those born in winter have fewer mood swings and temper tantrums. (Just don’t try to take away little Emma’s stuffed bear, though.)

2. They’re in good company

February babies share their birth month with some pretty cool people including Drew Barrymore (February 22), Michael Jordan (February 17), Sheryl Crow (February 11) and Jennifer Aniston (also February 11). Translation? They’re destined for greatness.

3. They’re more likely to be famous

According to one study published in Journal of Social Sciences, those born under the Aquarius zodiac sign (that’s January and February babies) are more likely to be celebrities. And another study by the UK Office of National Statistics found that people born in February are more likely to be artists. So, your kid is basically going to be the next Beyoncé.

4. Leap year babies are extra special

Every four years, the month of February gets an extra day. But the odds of being born on February 29th are pretty slim — just 1 in 1,461 (or 0.068 percent). Meaning that even though it makes birthdays slightly trickier, leap year kiddos are seriously unique.

5. Their birthstone is amethyst

This regal purple gem was once considered a symbol of royalty and is a token of class and courage. Not too shabby.

6. Their star is either Aquarius or Pisces

Those who fall under Aquarius (born January 20 to February 18) are said to independent, clever and creative. And Pisces people (born February 19 to March 20) are known for their compassion, imagination and loyalty.

7. Their birth flower is violet

This pretty bloom symbolizes loyalty and faithfulness to loved ones. (Two winning qualities in our book.)