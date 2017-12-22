7 Great Things to Do When Mercury Retrograde is Over (on Dec. 23rd)

Hurray! The good news is that Mercury retrograde is officially over on December 23, 2017. There are some very positive things you can do to re-take control of your life and correct any mistakes you made during this last retrograde period.

For starters, take a deep breath and assess what you have learned. You are now ready to make some important decisions based on what you know now—that you didn’t know three weeks ago. This is the perfect time to resolve any miscommunications or arguments you’ve had with friends, loved ones or people you work with.

Search for any lost items, because you are likely to find them now. This will be a good time to take back and exchange any of the Christmas gifts that well-intentioned friends bought you, but weren’t quite right. It’s safe to make plans to go on a great vacation where you can have fun instead of frustration.

Now that Mercury is direct, you can clean up some of the communication mistakes you may have made with others during the last three weeks of the retrograde. Here are some great things to do:

1. Admit that during the retrograde, you fibbed a little to have casual sex. When you were out on the prowl and hoping to hook up with someone for a sexual adventure, you accidentally said things that were untrue, under Mercury’s influence. Here are some examples of mistruths spoken during these past three weeks: To the woman you just had casual sex, “Of course, I’ll respect you in the morning.” To the man you just had casual sex, “I’ve never done anything like this before.” You are also covered for other fibs such as: “It’s only a cold sore,” or “Don’t worry, it’s OK—I’m sterile,” or “It was great meeting you and I’ll call you tomorrow.”

2. Own up to any lies you told. Here are some examples of lies that were told during this retrograde. If you own a laundry: “Your shirts will be ready on Tuesday.” If you’re with a drinking buddy: “This is my last beer,” or “I’ll give you back the $100 you loaned me next week.” If you’re a car salesperson: “It’s supposed to make that noise. Who knew that used car would turn into a lemon after I sold it to you.” If you’re talking to a police officer: “Drinking? Why, no, Officer. Smoking? I never inhaled.” Everyone knows that during the retrograde communication cannot be relied upon. So, of course, it’s not your fault if the other person actually believed you in the first place. But contrition is good for the soul.

3. Acknowledge that your impatience nearly created a car accident. Your road rage is forgiven because everyone is impatient during the retrograde and it’s so easy for the other person to misinterpret your actions. Case in point: you had no idea that the burly guy driving that big semi cement truck would misinterpret your finger wave as an obscene gesture. You were just innocently scratching your nose with your middle finger. It was hard to hear what he was yelling when he attempted to push your car off the side of the road, but it was something about your mother.

4. Own up to the fact that you deluded yourself. For example, do you remember what you said to your wife on your recent drive out in the country last week: “Don’t worry, honey, I can go another 20 miles when the gauge is on empty.” Everyone knows that it’s easy to have faulty judgment during the retrograde. How were you suppose to know that once your car ran out of gas, there was no gas station for 40 miles. (Boy, that was a very long walk.)

5. Confess that you accidentally lost your girlfriend’s yappy dog. Everyone knows that the retrograde is a time when things are lost because people are mistake-prone and not thinking clearly. This is the perfect explanation for why you left the gate open and your girlfriend’s dog ran away. Avoid smiling about how happy you are to be rid of the miserable mutt who peed on the backseat of your new Porsche 918 Spyder, which you love more than life itself. Unfortunately the dog will come back now that Mercury is direct (hopefully with a greater respect for German carmakers).

6. Apologize for the mean thing you said about your mother-in-law. Everyone knows that during the retrograde people tend to make mistakes in their communications and accidentally say things they don’t really mean. Case in point: you were talking to your wife about how interesting it is that her mother seems so interested in every detail of your marriage. However, because of Mercury retrograde, somehow your words came out as, “Your mother-in-law is a nosy b*tch!” It’s been three weeks and, hopefully your wife is now ready to move back home with the children. Relax.

7. Explain why you forgot your wedding anniversary. Everyone knows that during the retrograde a person’s mental faculties are not operating at 100 percent. Anyone can forget a Golden anniversary.

__________

If you want to know if you were born with Mercury Retrograde enter your birth date in the Free Transit Calculator. It will compute your personal transits for 2018 and the planets in your birth chart. Then, make sure to scroll down to the bottom of the page, where you will see the sign your Mercury is in. If you see an “r” you were born during the retrograde.

If you want to know about the planets affecting your love compatibility with another person, go to the Free Love Compatibility Calculator and enter your birth date and theirs. And, if you want a customized report on your compatibility together, order Your Love Compatibility Report.

If you want to know more about your sign and how the planets may be bringing changes to your life, go to the Free Transit Calculator and enter your birth date. And, if you’re curious to learn what your Horoscope says will be happening this year in such areas as your love relationships, and marriage prospects, as well as career, investments and health: Order your customized Report: Your Horoscope & Future in 2018.

If you want to learn more about Sun sign, go to the Free Horoscope Calculator and enter your birth date. If you want to learn about your unique personality, strengths, weaknesses and talents you were born with, order your: Personal Horoscope Report. It includes a copy of your birth chart.

If you want a Personal Daily Horoscope for your phone , click the link.

Larry Schwimmer is known as “the down-to-earth Astrologer who uses your Horoscope to solve your problems and tell your future!” He is an astrologer in private practice. For a personal consultation, contact him at: Larry@astrodecision.com or go to www.AstroDecision.com

Read Larry Schwimmer’s latest books, here

To Sign-Up for Larry’s Blog, click here

For more by Larry Schwimmer, click here.

Larry Schwimmer is president of Astrodecision.com, a San Francisco-based consulting company. The firm uses planetary cycles analysis to counsel individual and corporate clients on picking the “best dates” to make successful decisions of all types: personal, marketing, financial, and political. Schwimmer is an internationally known business consultant, life coach and astrologer (with a Fortune 500 M&A background). Visit his website: AstroDecision.com