7 Ingenious ‘Box Business’ Ideas You’ll Wish You’d Thought of First

Online shopping has completely transformed the way we make our purchases—and there are few areas where this is more apparent than with subscription box businesses. Indeed, even major retailers are getting in on this trend, which typically offer product discounts as well as free shipping and returns, while also giving the seller steady monthly revenue.

In general, the most successful box business ideas have been focused on making it easier for customers to manage many of their recurring purchases. It should hardly be surprising then, that these companies have subsequently seen massive growth—Birchbox alone saw its subscriber list increase by 1,777% in just two and a half years.

While there’s a lot of potential in box businesses, finding the right idea is essential for success. So which ideas are truly taking off? Here’s a closer look at seven ingenious subscriber box businesses you’ll wish you’d come up with.

1) Brandless

Grocery shopping isn’t just expensive—it can also be an extremely time-consuming chore. Throw in trying to wrangle your kids while you navigate narrow aisles full of fragile jars, and it’s easy to see why many people would prefer to skip out on grocery shopping altogether.

This is where Brandless comes in. Brandless offers many of the products that you would typically find on the aisles of your grocery store, including breakfast cereal, soup mixes, toilet paper, kitchen supplies, and more. The catch? As the name implies, the listed products are unbranded, which means shoppers can get big discounts on organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO items. Best of all, you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home to get what you need.

2) Nickel & Dime Supplement Club

Demand for vitamins and other dietary supplements has grown exponentially as more and more people use these items in an effort to reach health and fitness goals. The problem of course, is that supplements can become very expensive, and it’s not always easy to determine whether a particular vitamin provides enough nutrients.

Nickel & Dime Supplement Club solves this problem by providing subscribers with a monthly refill of high-quality supplements that are matched to your individual health goals. Low prices and free shipping ensure that you don’t need to break the bank to get the dietary support you need.

3) BarkBox

Pet industry spending reached an all-time high in 2016, growing an impressive $6 billion over the previous year. As such, it should hardly be surprising that subscription box companies have emerged to help pet-lovers care for their furry friends.

For dog fanatics, there’s BarkBox. Each month’s box comes with toys, snack, and a chew toy based on one of many fun themes that dogs and their owners will love. With a monthly subscription service, finding new ways to entertain and treat your dog is easier than ever.

4) Loot Crate

Internet culture has definitely made “nerdy” things become a part of mainstream culture like never before, and as a result, the demand for movie and video game memorabilia is higher than ever.

Loot Crate takes advantage of this trend by giving its subscribers a fresh box of geek merchandise every month, with T-shirts, figurines, and other collectibles. The contents of each box are a surprise, and with a wide selection of exclusive merchandise, opening a new box is always a fun experience.

5) Dollar Shave Club

You’ve probably seen Dollar Shave Club’s snarky commercials on TV, but there’s no denying how simple and effective their concept is. Each month, subscribers receive a fresh box of shaving essentials to help them start the morning off right. After all, shaving is a basic need that most men have to take care of on a near-daily basis. By finding a way to streamline something so basic, Dollar Shave Club has quickly made a name for itself in men’s grooming.

6) Candy Club

Sure, it’s great to eat healthy, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself every once in a while. Candy Club is an easy way to treat yourself or a friend to premium, delicious candies on a monthly basis.

You don’t have to worry about being sent something you don’t like, either. This subscription box service has users take a “candy quiz” to determine likes and dislikes before offering recommended boxes. It’s an easy way to satisfy your sweet tooth, and one many entrepreneurs wish they’d stumbled upon earlier—after all, who doesn’t like candy?

7) Kiwi Crate

Looking for a way to get the kids away from their smartphones? Kiwi Crate has your solution. This monthly subscription box strives to do much more than simply entertain—its goal is to help kids develop a love for science, engineering, art, and math through innovative hands-on projects.

The monthly kits are broken down by age groups, so whether you have a toddler or a 15-year-old, you’ll receive projects that match your child’s developmental level. No need to wander through toy stores trying to find something educational! With Kiwi Crate, great experiences for your child come directly to you.

What’s Your Big Idea?