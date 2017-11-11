7 Items The Everyday Girl Needs In Her Beauty Bag This Christmas

It’s only November but Christmas is around the corner!

Don’t know what to get your girlfriends this Christmas and are struggling with ideas?

Want to treat yourself?

Not to worry, this list has got you covered!

http://www.angelaricardo.com/drybar-detox-whipped-dry-shampoo-foam/

For the everyday girl who is on a budget and always on the go, here are seven everyday essentials to include in your beauty bag or stocking stuffer this Christmas!

1. $32 Primer

The secrets out! This Replenishing face primer is essential for everyday mornings.

It not only improves skin elasticity but also brightens and hydrates your face.

The probiotic based ingredient and coconut water will leave you with happy results and your skin looking refreshed.

http://theresidents.co.nz/blog/2017/6/1/beauty-welly

You can dab this on and run out the door!

2. $25 Gloss

There’s a reason it’s called Lipstick Queen. It dominates most other glosses.

The best part is that it’s green and fits every lip tone and looks different for each user.

www.lipstickqueen.com

Because you have to kiss a few frogs before you can find your prince!

3. $23 Dry Shampoo

This detox DryBar dryshampoo is key, especially for long thick hair.

Always good to carry in your purse just in case!

4. $45 Vitamin C Serum

Hello, Mario!

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, you cannot go wrong with Mario Badescu.

https://www.mariobadescu.com/product/vitamin-c-serum

Simply apply 2-3 drops overnight, every other night before you go to sleep.

If you’re on a strict budget, you can grab a serum containing collagen & Vitamin C formula from a local discount shop for under $5.

5. $35 Light Therapy Mask

Neutrogena came out with a light therapy mask to combat acne.

This 10-minute applicator is good for four weeks. It is recommended to recharge and use continuously for 12 weeks for effective results.

This light therapy was only available in Dermatology offices but is now accessible to consumers with a click away on Amazon.

The UV-free treatment combines red & blue light therapy to visibly reduce breakouts and improve complexion.

6. $13 Detangler

The SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Extra-Moisture Detangler works wonders for knots.

http://www.sallybeauty.com/shea-butter-detangler/SBS-476221,default,pd.html

Perfect to use when hair is wet, apply a few drops on your hands and with the tips of your fingers massage the scalp and let it sit for a few minutes before brushing.

Made with natural and organic ingredients including Argan oil to enhance the elasticity of your hair.

If your girlfriend has nappy roots and you’re trying to give her a hint, this will definitely do the trick!

7. $5 Eyeliner

Who can forget the eyeliner from CoverGirl? It’s basic.

https://www.target.com/p/covergirl-174-ink-it-eyeliner-by-perfect-point-plus/-/A-14583865#lnk=sametab&preselect=14399883

These may or may not work for you but it’s worth giving a shot!

Honestly, there’s no better gift than to help your girlfriend and give her the gift of aging less and feeling your best, together this holiday season.