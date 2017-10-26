7 Must-Haves For The Modern Bar

The best spot at the cocktail party? By the bar, of course. Here, you can mingle as you mix, or see the interesting cocktails other guests dream up. Gorgeous glassware, sleek shakers, and sleek trays all add a dash of charm to the experience. If you plan on hosting in the next couple months, we’ve got everything you need to create a fabulous bar that suits your style. Bonus: A few of these finds also make great gifts for the hosts you’ll be visiting as you make the rounds this holiday season.

Why we love it: Decanters streamline the look of your bar, holding spirits with style (without distracting labels). Two would be ideal — one for a clear spirit and one for a brown spirit. If there’s too many, you run the risk of accidentally mixing gin instead of vodka into that Moscow Mule.

Why we love it: This vintage cocktail shaker makes a splash on your bar. Though undoubtedly useful, the whimsical styling also makes it a fabulous decorative piece that’ll get guests talking.

Why we love it: For a shaker that’s a little less precious, opt for this modern take on a classic. Made of stainless steel, the shaker also has a leather detail that gives your hand a place to rest while crafting your martini.

Why we love it: The 1950s and 60s weren’t just an interesting time for furniture design. During this period, the cocktail party skyrocketed in popularity — and many, many accessories were produced just for those occasions. This charming bottle opener adds a fun element to the bar and is a welcome change from overly utilitarian bar tools.

Why we love it: A glass pitcher does the job of serving a batch of your signature cocktail with elegance to spare. At 18″ in height, this particular design could be used with a little extra care — or can simply be a lovely alternative to a typical vase.

Why we love it: You can never have too many coasters if you host frequently. This handsome set is made from luxe leather and comes with a convenient holder. Pick up the set for yourself, or plan to gift these to your favorite host.