7 Of The Best Bullet Journals To Get You Organized In 2018

In 2018 we’re turning away from the typical year-long planner and moving into a new method of staying organized: bullet journaling.

If you’ve yet to hear about the craze that is bullet journaling, it’s a customizable organization system that can be your to-do list, sketchbook, notebook, diary, or all of the above. Meant to increase productivity, bullet journaling has become the trendy new Lilly Pulitzer planner.

While these journals aren’t the flashiest in design, their grid dot formats are bullet journaling compatible. Make #stayorganized2018 your New Year’s resolution with a few of the best notebooks for bullet journaling:

PHOTO GALLERY Notebooks For Bullet Journaling