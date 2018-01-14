7 Perfect-For-Winter Creamy Vegetable Soups

From butternut squash to potato leek, these rich and creamy vegetable soups are comfort in a bowl.

This Thai-style butternut squash soup made with coconut milk is soothing and flavorful, and the heat from the ginger and spices will warm you right up. The Sriracha, peanuts, scallions and cilantro garnishes add vibrant flavor and texture — and they look pretty, too. GET THE RECIPE

When we think of pumpkin, we usually think of sweets but pumpkin’s earthy flavor is wonderful in savory dishes too. In this velvety soup, pumpkin is simmered with leeks, apples, maple syrup, and spices. GET THE RECIPE

No need to trek out to the store in bad weather: this Southwestern-style black bean soup can be made with fridge and pantry staples in just 30 minutes. GET THE RECIPE

Topped with crisp homemade croutons, this rich and creamy broccoli soup is a meal unto itself. It’s perfect to ward off winter’s chill, and it’s ready in under an hour. GET THE RECIPE

Made with carrots, sweet potatoes, apples and honey, this savory soup with a hint of sweetness and spice is a real family-pleaser. The secret ingredient is curry powder, which doesn’t give the soup an Indian flavor like you might think, but instead lends a subtle hint of autumn spice. GET THE RECIPE

Potato Leek Soup, or Potage Parmentier, is a French classic. Feel free to get creative with the toppings: bacon, fried leeks, fresh herbs or diced vegetables all make delicious variations. GET THE RECIPE