7 Things You Didn't Know About Michael B. Jordan

Just in case you haven't already memorized everything.
Since his epic performance as Killmonger in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Michael B. Jordan, or Michael Bae, as many call him, has been stealing hearts and causing collective thirst levels to rise. 

With “Black Panther” breaking a wild amount of records, Jordan has been flooding news feeds. Between doing push-ups at Lupita Nyong’o’s command  and serenading us all with K-Ci and JoJo’s “All My Life,” Jordan’s chiseled face is everywhere.

In light of Jordan’s never-ending glow-up, here are seven things you might not have known about the actor.

  • 1 No, Bae is not what the "B" stands for.
    Marvel Studios
    Jordan, who was named after his father, Michael A. Jordan, says his middle name is Bakari. It means "of noble promise" in Swahili.
  • 2 Full beards are not in his future.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Although the popular consensus is that we accept anything happening on Michael Bae's face, the actor revealed in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he can't grow a full beard. There's a good chance he won't be losing too many fans over it, though.
  • 3 He lives with his parents.
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    Or rather they live with him. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jordan revealed that one of his biggest dreams was to buy his parents a home. So in 2015 he purchased a Spanish-style mansion in Sherman Oaks, in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.
  • 4 “I was a pyromaniac growing up.”
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
    While downing hot wings with "First We Feast," Jordan said he loved burning incense and generally lighting things on fire when he was a child visiting his grandmother. The behavior didn't last long. In true black grandma fashion, she stepped in, giving him his “fair share of whoopings.”
  • 5 He's also a total "Martin" fan.
    Randy Holmes via Getty Images
    In an interview with Vogue, Jordan revealed his '90s nostalgia when he said his favorite show is "Martin." Good for him -- there have been rumors of a "Martin" reboot.
  • 6 His love for comics goes beyond the screen.
    Marvel Studios
    When discussing how he spends downtime off-screen, Jordan told DuJour that, aside from being a part of a literal superhero movie, he's a total comic and anime fanatic. He collects graphic novels, and his favorite hero is Black Bolt from "Inhumans."
