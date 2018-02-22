7 Things You Didn't Know About Michael B. Jordan

Since his epic performance as Killmonger in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Michael B. Jordan, or Michael Bae, as many call him, has been stealing hearts and causing collective thirst levels to rise.

With “Black Panther” breaking a wild amount of records, Jordan has been flooding news feeds. Between doing push-ups at Lupita Nyong’o’s command and serenading us all with K-Ci and JoJo’s “All My Life,” Jordan’s chiseled face is everywhere.