7 Things I Learned When I Quit My Job to Start My Own Company

Making the leap from employee to entrepreneur is certainly a challenge, and people start in different ways. I was fortunate in that I was able to launch my first business while still working full time. I coded and developed product in the evenings and weekends, and arranged a transfer to a less stressful and demanding job to give me more time to work on my business. I was cash-flow positive in a few months, and was making enough revenue to quit my job and work on the business full time within 18 months.

Some thoughts that might be helpful:

Once the business was making money, my attitude towards my job soured. I was already tired and fed up with the corporate Dilbert environment, and had to drag myself into work each day telling myself “don’t quit just yet”. My work project ended at the same time I closed a large customer contract, so it was easy to turn in my notice and say goodbye to my work colleagues. It felt so good to walk away from the 9 to 5 grind, rush hour commutes, cubical hell, and bad bosses.

The younger you are when you make the transition to entrepreneur the easier it is. As you get older, you have larger and more complex financial requirements. Your minimum income requirements are higher, you likely have a family to support, having medical insurance is a must, and you have more demands on your time. Entrepreneurship is hard on relationships and your family - especially when the financial pressures add up. Draining your savings and 401k, as well as maxing out your credit cards to fund your business is one thing when you’re single and you’re the only one who had to live with the consequences. When you’re married, your spouse is your business partner whether you like it or not.

Setting boundaries for work can be a challenge. Since my friends knew I was self employed, I would get the daily phone call from several who were bored at their jobs and just wanted to chat. It was fun at first, but quickly became a huge distraction and they thought I was being rude when I said I couldn’t talk because I was working. This was even worse with my girlfriend, especially when I was working late at night or on the weekends. Set boundaries early.

One of the hardest transitions was the “feast to famine” cash flow issues. I wish I had started with a larger “war chest” of cash, or waited a few more months before quitting my job. Incoming revenue is often very uneven for the first few years. The days of steady paychecks are gone. At first, 80% of my revenue came from a single large corporate customer, who paid quarterly. In between those payments, I was investing heavily to grow the business and was really down to my last pennies by the end of the quarter. Delays in payments killed me, and when the six figure check arrived, my overly cautious bank repeatedly placed a 20 day hold on the funds, forcing me to get loans from friends and family to pay my mortgage and get by long enough for the funds to clear.

The emotional rollercoaster was brutal. In entrepreneurship, the highs are high and the lows are low. Hitting milestones, winning large deals and watching your business expand is exhilarating. You feel like you're on top of the world. When growth stalls, or you make a huge mistake (or a string of mistakes), or lose a major customer, or a deal falls through, the pit of despair is deep and dark. Sometimes several of those things happen at the same time and you’ll start to doubt every decision you make or whether you should be running a business at all. Every entrepreneur goes through this, and it’s really helpful to have a coach or mentor to talk to.

The first six months were awesome. Watching the business grow and seeing all of your work pay off is a lot of fun. By the end of the second year, things got harder and I started to burn out. By year three of 60–70 hour weeks and no vacations I didn’t even want to look at my desk anymore. Burnout is a real problem, and it’s important to set some time aside for yourself before you get sick of your own business. When the opportunity came to sell the business, I took it - but regretted it a few months later. It would have been better to step away for a few weeks and come back it with a fresh perspective.

The learning curve was steep - I spent hours every day looking up business terms, teaching myself accounting, marketing, contract law, SEO, trying to make sense of tax law at the local, State, and Federal level, fighting intellectual property theft, keeping an eye on competitors, trying to keep up with technology and industry trends, etc. There are just never enough hours in the day to get the work done and learn what I needed to know about running a business.

If you’re considering making the leap yourself, try to give yourself as much of an advantage as possible. Ideally, reduce your living expenses to near zero, have as little or no debt, have a savings reserve of six months of living expenses, and make sure you have a distraction free work space. Being married can help, if your spouse is supportive and can cover the household bills for a few months, as well as providing medical benefits. The high cost of healthcare in the US is a major burden for entrepreneurs, and it gets even worse if you have employees and have to provide health care benefits for them as well.

I would also strongly suggest putting together a formal or informal board of advisors made up of business professionals and entrepreneurs who you can talk to frequently and brainstorm new ideas. As an entrepreneur, you are the bottleneck for your business - your venture can only grow as much and as fast as you can. You’ll need people to help you see your blind-spots, push your boundaries and limitations, and warn you about common pitfalls. Life (and business) is a team sport and your support network is crucial to your success. Even “solo” athletes who climb mountains, bicycle across the country, or sail around the world have a support team that help them succeed and stay motivated. Entrepreneurship can feel like a similar challenge: the pressure to succeed/not fail is enormous and there are just some things that only people who have been on that journey will understand. Don’t go it alone.