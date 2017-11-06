7 Things Nobody Told You About Visiting Helsinki

Sure we have all heard of Helsinki, but have you thought about planning a visit? It’s a quiet, stylish and bustling city full of interesting things to do and in this post we are going beyond the historic Suomenlinna Fortress and famous cathedrals and delving into things nobody has told you about visiting Helsinki.

You can stay in prison

Well, a former prison anyway. Hotel Katajanokka is a unique and historic hotel that offers guests the chance to stay in the former Helsinki county prison. The history is present from the moment you set eyes on the building. A large, defensive brick wall surrounds it as a reminder of its past and inside the history has been kept alive with artifacts and photos displayed throughout the hotel. A stay in this boutique hotel is anything but comfort though, with spacious rooms, cozy beds and delicious buffet breakfasts.

They have Meringues the size of Ferris Wheels

Take a stroll to Old Market Hall and you can find massive meringues to munch on. Perhaps they’re not actually Ferris Wheel size but these tasty treats are still HUGE, sweet and oh so Instagram worthy! It’s not only meringues on offer at Old Market Hall though, there is a large range of foods to try from fresh seafood, sandwiches, cold cuts, local teas and jams, cafes and if you'd like to try something different, you can even try eating Reindeer there.

You NEED to swim in the icy cold sea

Yes, you need to and Löyly is the place where you can do just that. It’s a place suited for tourists where you can get an authentic Finnish sauna and cold sea swim experience close to the city and without a membership. A one off visit for 2 hours only costs 19 Euros and allows you the opportunity to use a regular sauna as well as a smoke sauna and, of course, take a plunge in the icy Baltic Sea that the building overlooks. It’s one of those local experiences that you just have to try. I have to say, it’s surprisingly addictive and relaxing! Check out more in my Helsinki Vlog on YouTube.

It’s easy to explore without a car

I found Helsinki to be one of the easiest places to explore without a car because it was so easy to walk everywhere. I love to travel on foot as much as possible to soak in as much as I can and see sights I would otherwise miss if I was driving and Helsinki made it very easy with all the footpaths and parks to walk through. If you prefer not to walk, there are bicycle rental stations all over the city and a fantastic public transport system of buses, trams and trains.

It’s the best of both worlds - city & nature

As you walk around the city there are a range of attractions, activities, restaurants, cafes and public transport that are all easily accessible but you don't have to go far to find a nature escape. Around Helsinki you can also enjoy the range of parks, waterfront, lakes and scenic walks. If you want to get even further into nature, Nuuksio National Park is only an hour outside of the city and can be accessed using public transport. It makes for the perfect balance of city and nature.

If you like seafood, you’re in for a good time

The seaside location of Helsinki allows for plenty of mouth watering seafood dishes to feast on. At Old Market Hall you can have open sandwiches topped with crayfish or salmon. Yum! For dinner head over to Ravintola Nokka for some king crab or fresh, grilled fish in the cozy restaurant by the water. Another favorite worth mentioning was the underground restaurant at the prison, I mean hotel, which had warm, fresh bread and a divine grilled fish with beetroot.

It’s Europe’s best kept secret

Helsinki is a quiet city that doesn't always get the full credit it deserves. Be sure to allow more time than just a quick stop as part of a country hopping cruise and spend a few days exploring the sights of this unique, nature filled city and I am sure you will fall in love as much as I did. It’s not overrun with tourists, so now is a great time to plan a visit!

