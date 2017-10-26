7 Things That Are Much Easier When You Know EXACTLY Who Your Ideal Client Is

1) You can find them much more easily

You know where they hang out. This not only saves you time but MONEY because you can advertise knowing that your ideal client will actually SEE it.

For example: One of my clients wrote a post in ONE Facebook group (filled with her ideal clients) and had EIGHTEEN women respond to her and booked NINE Discovery Calls!

2) You can do effective market research

This means you can ask them questions to find out exactly what they want and why. The more you know the easier it is to create a service and program that other ideal clients will actually PAY for.

Photographer: Rosanna Goddard

3) You can write copy for your sales pages with ease

Confused people don’t buy so it’s important your ideal clients understand exactly what you do. When you know your ideal client’s 'pain points', you know why you're their solution and can confidently communicate how YOU can help and what they'll get out of working with you.

4) You can charge what you're worth

They are your ideal clients which means YOU are their IDEAL solution. You were born to work together and therefore you'll BOTH feel confident that you can help and know that you're the perfect person to do so. Then you'll feel more confident charging what you're worth and (more importantly) they’ll see that value and will happily pay your fee.

For example: One of my clients increased her prices, positioned herself where she knew they would be and within one week had 3 ideal clients happily pay her new fee.

5) Creating content is easy

You know your ideal client through and through so you know what they want to hear about. This makes writing newsletters, blog posts, social media posts and your lead magnet quicker, easier and more fun. No more scratching your head over what to post.

6) You can be YOURSELF

You created this business because you wanted to get paid to do what you LOVE. You can only do this when you are being yourself. If they are your IDEAL client then they’ll love you being authentically YOU. This makes EVERYTHING easier because you no longer have to try and mould yourself to what you think people want. You get to show up as YOU in everything you do...what better way is there to make money than that!?

7) You have more fun!!

When you know your ideal client, you attract more of them and ultimately you get to spend MORE of your time working with people you LOVE. I often get messages from 1:1 clients saying their business no longer feels like 'work' because they feel so aligned with what they’re doing now and who they’re serving.

BONUS #8: What you seek is seeking you

It's much easier to use the Law of Attraction and your Subconscious Mind to start noticing and attracting your ideal clients when you actually know who they are.

Do you run a business but aren’t crystal clear on who you really want to serve? No problem, join my free Facebook group where I shared a video on how you can start getting clarity on YOUR ideal client.

Click here to watch the video.

Here’s to business and life your way doing what you love,

Emma xx