7 Tips for Productivity and Connectivity When You’re Always in Your Car

Each week, thousands of professionals spend more time in their cars than their actual offices. If you would count yourself in this group, then you know how hard it can be to achieve optimal productivity and connectivity – but it’s time to create a plan.

7 Tips for Optimal Productivity and Connectivity

Working from your car is no longer something that’s taboo. Thanks to advanced communication tools and the power of cell phone networks and wireless internet, anyone can reasonably conduct business while driving around town (or across the country).

Real estate professionals come to mind. If you know anyone who is a real estate agent, then you know that they spend as much time in their car as they do in their own home. But in most cases, the successful agents have discovered a way to utilize this time and stay productive.

Construction contractors also come to mind. A busy contractor could be managing multiple construction sites at a time, sometimes spread out over 50 miles or more. As such, they spend a lot of time driving from one site to another. If a contractor is only using this time to listen to talk radio, there’s a missed opportunity for getting stuff done.

Salespeople provide a classic example of what it looks like to work in the car. The most successful ones know how to maximize the time between meetings and pitches; they will actually spend hours of the day networking with contacts and setting up appointments for later in the week.

Whether you’re a real estate agent, contractor, salesperson, or anyone in between, you need to make the most of the time you have in the car – especially when it serves as your unofficial “office.” The following tips will help you optimize your productivity and connectivity.

1. Prioritize Communication With Family

The single most important thing you can do is prioritize your communication with family. Prioritizing communication with family looks like texting your spouse to let them know where you are, or calling your kids when they get out of school. By carving out these moments in the midst of the chaos, you can better control your time. For example, you can avoid situations where you’re on a conference call, driving through rush hour traffic, and your spouse is frantically texting you to see if you’ll be home for dinner. Talk about stressful!

2. Know the Best Spots to Hit

You can’t spend all day in your car. For one, your legs and back will be screaming by the end of the day. You’ll also get sick and tired of being stuck in such a small space, which will hurt your productivity. As such, you need to know the best places to hit when you have a few minutes to get some work done.

Coffee shops with free Wi-Fi are great, as are interstate rest stops or local parks with picnic tables. If you spend a lot of time in a particular area, it might be worth your time to sign up for a membership at a coworking space. The more options you give yourself, the better.

3. Get the Right Bluetooth Headset

Chances are, you’ll be doing a lot of talking while in the car. Having to hold your phone up to your ear for hours on end is inefficient, uncomfortable, and dangerous. That’s why you need to take the time to find a good Bluetooth headset that allows for hands-free communication.

Everyone has their own preferences and there are a lot of different products on the market. Some go in your ears, while others go over your ears. Some are extremely tiny, while others have microphones that extend all the way to your mouth. Do some research and look for one that fits your specific needs. These Bluetooth headsets are some of the best options.

4. Invest in a Good Hotspot

Unless you enjoy racking up massive data charges on your cell phone bill each month, you’re definitely going to want a mobile hotspot. A mobile hotspot device allows you to have Wi-Fi connectivity in your car, regardless of where you are (assuming you have a cellular connection). This means you can power up your phone, tablet, laptop, and any other internet-connected device. Here’s a list of some of the top-rated mobile hotspots of 2017.

5. Use a Police-Spec Laptop Desk

You’ve probably seen the setup police officers have in their patrol cars. Most of them have a computer with a docking station, mount, and/or specialized console for organization. If you’re on your computer a lot and need quick, easy access, you might benefit from having the same sort of setup. Just make sure you only use the laptop when you’re parked. You can get a ticket for distracted driving if you use it while on the road. In this sense, you aren’t the police!

6. Pay Attention to Battery Life

Depending on how many devices you’re using and how much time you spend on the road, you’ll have to be very strategic with battery life. For one, you need to have a plan for charging your devices. However, you might not want to plug everything into a car charger. Over time, you could actually give your car’s electrical system more than it can handle. It might be smart to invest in a stronger car battery.

7. Have an Organization System

Finally, you’ll want a good organization system. Nothing is more dangerous than tossing everything down on the passenger seat floorboard and then having to search for a specific document while driving. It’s far less stressful if you have some sort of organization system to keep everything at your fingertips.

There are a ton of different car filing cabinet systems on the market, but this simple tote is by far one of the most efficient. Get two or three of them and line them up in your backseat. You’ll feel so much better about your “mobile” setup.

Stay Safe, Stay Connected

When it’s all said and done, the number one priority is safety. Productivity and connectivity are great, but they shouldn’t come at the expense of your own personal safety. Never text and drive, pull over when you need to write something down, and always use a hands-free device when talking on the phone.