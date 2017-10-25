7 Valuable Lessons on Success: How This 15-Year Old Recording Artist Challenged the Age Factor

Many people have used the words “too young” as an excuse for not starting their career early. For Iliana Eve, a 15-year-old recording artist, “early” is the best time to start. At only 15, Iliana has already released her first album.

But that’s not all she is. She's also a business owner, having launched her own record label, Drink the Lemonade last year. And since then, she's been releasing hits with no sign of stopping.

So what’s different about Iliana? What does she have that many other young people of her age don’t? And is there a secret to her success that is only known to her? I suspected not.

To prove it, I embarked on a journey to explore these successes and identify if, at all, there are lessons you can learn. Here’s what I discovered:

Featured on TMZ and Billboard

Iliana’s successful career was built on her hitting 3 major milestones in her life. The first was being fetaured on TMZ and Billboard.

Iliana began her climb to fame with a single released under Snoop Dogg’s record label. This gave her exposure and laid the foundation that has since led to a series of song hits. A year later, her first album 15: The Sins of a Father Playlist hit the airwaves in September.

Lesson #1: You are never too young to start on your dream

This is where a majority of millennials miss it. They feel that age is a determining factor for success — thinking that you have to be old enough before you can pursue your dreams or reach your goals. It’s never too early to start your career. Iliana did not stop to think about her age. If she had, it would have probably been too late. Perhaps by then the flame to pursue her dream would have long died.

As long as you have a dream, all you have to do is work on it. Don’t wait for the perfect time — it might never come.

Caleb Madixx and Warren Cassell Jr. are other examples of successful young entrepreneurs. They both started on their dream at a very young age. Now they are changing the world and showing others that success is not something that is based on age.

Lesson # 2: Establish connections with people in your industry

Iliana has worked with renowned people and labels since she began her career. She has worked with Jonathan Hay, a producer and publicist who is also her father, and collaborated with other great artists.

Iliana realized she had her father’s contacts and went for it. You might not have Jonathan Hay in your corner but you know a guy who might know a guy. Why not use that?

You’re fortunate to be living in an era where social media makes it easy for you to connect with anyone. Build a strong relationship with those who are in your industry, engage in partnerships and collaborate with them.

Owning a Record Label

Iliana’s second milestone was owning her own record label Drink the Lemonade, a name inspired by Beyonce's album, which she started in 2016. She could have joined her father in his own record label but starting her own helped her on her journey to success.

Lesson #3: Always create your own brand and identity

The art of branding can make or break your career. If you want to succeed in life, you must be ready to create your own identity and build a lasting brand. Your brand should be a true expression of who you are and how you want to appear to the world.

This is what Iliana did by establishing her own record label. Instead of joining her father or identifying with what he’s already built, she’s chosen to follow her own path.

Lesson #4: Don’t be too quick to refuse support

On your journey to the top, you will come across people who genuinely want to help you get there. Don’t refuse them. Nobody achieves their dreams and goals by doing everything on their own. You will need people to help you be successful.

Iliana knew early in life that accepting support from others is necessary. Even as she runs a record label, she’s still working with her father. Through him, she’s managed to record several hits, including Daddy’s Little Girl.

Joining A-Listers in the New Smith and Hay Jazz Album

As her third milestone Iliana decided to join A-listers in the new Smith and Hay Jazz album. Right now she has her eyes on the Jazz Billboard charts with an Elvis Presley cover of “Can’t Fall in Love”. The song is part of a Jazz release under her father’s label, with Jazz hits from multi-platinum musicians.

Lesson #5: Don’t be afraid to take risks

The reason why some people don’t take action is because they are afraid to step out of their comfort zone. Staying in your comfort zone stems from the fear of taking risks. By taking on a new genre of music, Iliana challenged herself out of her comfort zone and stepped into new waters.

If you’re thinking about taking a leap, don’t take too long deciding, go ahead and do it. You’ll always regret if you don’t. And as Helen Keller said, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.”

Lesson #6: When presented with an opportunity, take it

Iliana could have passed on the opportunity to record a Jazz single. She had the choice of saying ‘no’ and sticking to her normal genre of music. But she chose to record the song anyway. She saw an opportunity and didn’t hesitate to take it.

Life is going to present you with a bunch of surprises. Most times you will not be able to understand how it will affect your journey in life. But when you open yourself to the possibilities you will see that it was the best decision you have ever made.

Lesson #7: Your age shouldn’t hold you back

Your age doesn’t define who you are and should never be a determinant of what you can or can’t do. Of the newcomers in Smith and Hay’s Jazz album, Iliana is the youngest newcomer at 15 years old. She’s listed with musicians who worked with Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson. Not to mention 67-year-old Jerome “Bigfoot” Brailey.