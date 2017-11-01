7 Video SEO Tips To Increase Your Rankings

These days people are consuming more video than ever. It always has been (and always will be) one of the best promotional methods to gain exposure and customers. Simply put, if you’re not trying to market your brand with video – you’re leaving money on the table.

However, making an awesome video is only half of the battle. It’s going to be next to useless if no one ever finds it. Video SEO is one of the fastest growing trends in the SEO world that shows no sign of slowing down. If you manage to nail the tips and tricks of this SEO specialization, you’re opening yourself up to a whole new world or potential traffic streams.

With that in mind, today we are going to discuss 7 video SEO tips that no respectable video marketer can be without.

Let’s get started.

Utilise Your Metadata

One of the most common mistakes new video marketers make when they are first starting out is not making the most of the metadata associated with a video. Ensure that your title, tags, and description are all filled out to the best of your ability.

Keyword Research

For one reason or another many people seem to think that there is some kind of special trick to doing keyword research for videos instead of web pages. In reality, it’s very much the same. Use your traditional SEO keyword research techniques to find keywords (and long tail keywords) that you can target in the metadata we mentioned above.

Optimize Your File Name

Depending upon where you’re hosting your video, oftentimes the original file name is indexable by search engines. It’s been rumored to be a ranking factor, and while it’s not guaranteed to work – it’s literally going to take you 30 seconds to try it out. Ensure that all file names are optimized to your main keyword that you discovered in your keyword research. Don’t stuff loads of them in, just use your main keyword once.

Perfect Your Thumbnail

Many people think that video SEO is all about rankings and that everything else is secondary. However, the aim of SEO isn’t to be at number one for bragging rights, the aim is to get traffic. A well designed, professional looking, targeted thumbnail is going to increase your CTR from the SERPs and will entice more people to click on your video, even if it’s ranked below others.

Add A Transcript

Adding a transcript is a great way to give search engines something to index your video with. Simply by typing out the words that are spoken in your video you’re surrounding it with text-based relevant content that’s going to give you another little edge over the competition.

Keep Adding New Videos

Regularly adding videos to a website or a channel can dramatically increase the amount of authority Google gives you. This, in turn, will obviously increase your position in the SERPs. A great example of the right way to do this can be found on this French vidéos SEO website that regularly puts out top-notch content to keep their visitors and Google happy.

Learn All You Can

Perhaps the most important thing about video SEO is to learn all you can about the process. It’s similar to traditional SEO in some ways, but it has certainly got its own set of specific rules and guidelines that need to be followed. Do as much research as you can to uncover the little hidden gems.

Conclusion

So there you have it, a few simple tips that you can do to increase the chances of your video ranking in the top spots in Google. By actioning the advice above you’re going to give your videos that little extra Google love that can often make all the difference.