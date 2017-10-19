7 Ways Hiring Remotely Saves You Money

No matter how successful your business may be, the truth of the matter is simple: overhead costs aren’t fun for anyone. Fortunately, remote hiring has helped change the game when it comes to saving employers money. From not having to pay for desk space to reducing employee turnover, check out these seven ways that hiring remotely can save you and your company some extra cash in the long (and short!) run.

You’ll Have Lower Operating Costs

The more remote workers you have in your company, the less amount of office space you’ll need to house them from nine to five. Along with downsizing the physical space of your office, you’ll also incur less operating costs, including everything from office supplies and electricity bills to kitchen snacks and technology repairs. In fact, a recent poll from Global Workplace Analytics found out that when companies allow employees to work from home even half of the time, they reduce company overhead by approximately $11,000 per year.

Remote Workers Are More Productive

It’s pretty much an established fact that remote workers are more productive than in-office workers. Working from home takes away dozens of office distractions, such as loud coworkers, a stressful commute, and unnecessary meetings. Don’t believe us? Ask the source. In a recent survey by Tiny Pulse, 91% of remote workers stated that they “get more work done when working remotely”.

Employee Turnover Will Be Reduced

It costs time and money to train a new employee. That being said, the lower your employee turnover rate, the better. So how do you get an employee to stick around? Freedom and flexibility of course. The commute (or lack thereof) also comes into play. Global Workplace Analytics found that two-thirds of employees would take another job to ease the commute.

Access to More Affordable Talent Markets

If you’re located in a city where the cost of living is high, you’re likely paying your local employees more than industry rate standards because of it. When you choose to hire remotely, you can find the same level of talent across the world, meaning that you can hire remote employees who don’t live in high-cost cities, and subsequently, pay rates can be decreased in accordance with their cost of living.

Your Meetings Will Be More Effective

Sure Payroll reported that 40% of in-office professionals consider impromptu meetings from co-workers stopping by their workplace as a major distraction. When you manage remote employees, meetings are only scheduled when necessary (not as a way of killing time). Additionally, because remote meetings tend to be scheduled in advance, this allows for both you and your employees to be better prepared for any upcoming meetings, also saving some time. Remember, minutes are money.

Sick Days Will Be More Profitable

While some illnesses will knock people out from working all together, that’s not usually the case. When your employees work in-office, a sick day puts them out of commission until they can get back into the office. With remote workers, since they can work from home (or bed, if need be!), sick days don’t have to mean “no work” days. Similarly with doctor’s appointments and the like, remote workers’ flexible hours can account for any missed work hours during the week due to scheduling conflicts.

It’s Easier and Faster to Hire Remote

If need be, you can have a new employee hired within twenty-four hours or less if you’re hiring remotely. In-office employees often take much longer to hire when you take into account scheduling an in-person interview and paperwork with your H.R. department (remote workers will handle this type of correspondence digitally). Additionally, your pool of candidates expands when location is no longer a constraint.