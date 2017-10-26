7 Ways to Get Out of Your Rut

It happens. You find yourself waking up one day feeling completely stuck. You feel like you are in a rut that is deeper than the Grand Canyon. You are paralyzed from taking any action to change your trajectory. You then start to beat yourself up creating a vicious downward spiral making it even worse than when it started.

Often people say “I don’t know what to do” when they are feeling stuck. That is simply not true. You all have the resources within to get through any situation. To support you in finding your own answers here are seven simple things you can do to work your way out of your rut.

1. Be Gentle with Yourself – While you may feel alone you are not. We all go through ups and downs. This is part of the human experience. And, you can be kind to yourself as you do. Notice what the voices in your head are saying and give them a more supportive script.

2. Get Support - Find a mentor or life coach who will be your biggest cheerleader. The support will help you in seeing the path to move forward.

3. Take Care of Yourself – Take an inventory of your health from a physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual standpoint. Notice where you can take better care of yourself and make choices in that direction. The healthier you are the more energy you will have to pursue your purpose and feel more fulfilled.

4. Reframe Issues as Opportunities - Look at everything as if it is in your favor. What can you learn from a perceived issue? Could an obstacle really be redirecting you on a better path? As you shift your mentality from a victim to a student of life the energy will flow.

5. Focus on What You Want – Where your attention goes grows. Often people focus on the issue and that perpetuates the issue. Instead focus on what you want and your experiences will reflect that.

6. Take Inspired Action – Just do something. By taking action it will start to move the energy and you will be surprised what comes with the flow. It is even better if you can take action on something that inspires you though do not let inspiration get in the way. Sometimes it takes time to get inspiration when you are in a rut so just start somewhere.

7. Serve the World - So often we get stuck in the mindset of what I can do for me, which can make us feel small and keeps the focus on us and what is wrong. When you look at it from what can you do for the world it turns the focus outside, broadens your perspective, and allows you to make an impact for the greater good creating success in multiple dimensions, including fulfillment.