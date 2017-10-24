7 Ways You're Emailing Wrong (and How to Fix Them)

Email can make or break your productivity.

Everybody emails. Depending on how you email, it can be a source of productivity and efficiency, or a chore that drags down your organization. Since you likely send and receive hundreds of emails a day, all of your habits have an impact on your bottom line, so you need to pay attention to habits that could harm your productivity.

These are seven ways you’re probably emailing wrong:

1. You skip the subject line. The subject line is the first and most important thing your recipients will notice. If you leave it blank or spend no time on it, you’ll fail to set the tone.

2. You write too much. Long-winded emails take too much time to read, and are rarely worth the effort. Work to be more concise.

3. You don't respond. Most emails warrant a response—even if it’s a quick acknowledgment of receipt. It keeps things moving smoothly.

4. You keep conversation threads too long. Conversational threads are meant to bring up an issue and work to address it. If you wander off-topic, you’ll lose sight of that purpose and cost more time.

5. You follow up too often. Try to include as much information as possible in a single email, rather than following up with other tidbits you think of later. Don’t clutter others’ inboxes unnecessarily.

6. You don't format your work. Do you just send a block of text and hope for the best? Instead, try using bullet points, numbered lists, and shorter sentences and paragraphs.

7. You don't emphasize action items. At the end of each email, you should clarify key action items and/or takeaways—otherwise, people may lose your point or fail to notice what they’re actually supposed to do.