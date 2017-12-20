7 Wedding Trends We’re Officially Ready To Retire

FRANCES BEATTY

1. Hoop bouquets

Bouquets and wreaths had their moment as one joint bridal entity, but in 2018, we’d like to see them part ways again and do their own thing.

2. Exposed midriff designs

The most Britney-approved iteration of the wedding separates trend, we’re glad to bid adieu to bridal belly.

3. Doughnut walls

Possibly our favorite thing that ever came into existence, but dare we say we’re kinda tapped out of it? We dare.

4. Agate motifs

Farewell, ubiquitous mascot of the modern boho nuptial. We bid you well.

5. Mylar balloons

Perfectly twee and whimsical, but we’ve hit our quota.

6. Succulent cakes

While yes, works of art, we’re tired of seeing busy succulent frosting designs all over cakes. Plus, we basically have a farm of the real thing on our windowsill.

7. Glossy lids

This trendy bridal beauty look gives off dewy-fresh vibes, but with all the crying you’re bound to do (trust us, you will cry), we don’t think the extra moisture look is absolutely necessary.