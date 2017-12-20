PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

7 Wedding Trends We’re Officially Ready To Retire

1. Hoop bouquets
12/20/2017 10:49 am ET Updated Dec 20, 2017

They came, they saw, they conquered our Pinterest feeds. But now it’s officially time to retire these seven overplayed and, let’s be honest, overhyped, wedding trends.

Related: 11 Winter Wonderland Wedding Ideas That Are Pure Magic

FRANCES BEATTY

1. Hoop bouquets 

Bouquets and wreaths had their moment as one joint bridal entity, but in 2018, we’d like to see them part ways again and do their own thing.

ETSY

2. Exposed midriff designs 

The most Britney-approved iteration of the wedding separates trend, we’re glad to bid adieu to bridal belly.  

@_THELITTLETHINGS_/INSTAGRAM

3. Doughnut walls 

Possibly our favorite thing that ever came into existence, but dare we say we’re kinda tapped out of it? We dare.

MINTED

4. Agate motifs

Farewell, ubiquitous mascot of the modern boho nuptial. We bid you well.

ETSY

5. Mylar balloons 

Perfectly twee and whimsical, but we’ve hit our quota.

@COPPERWHISKCAKES/INSTAGRAM

6. Succulent cakes 

While yes, works of art, we’re tired of seeing busy succulent frosting designs all over cakes. Plus, we basically have a farm of the real thing on our windowsill.

KRISTY SPAROW/GETTY IMAGES

7. Glossy lids

This trendy bridal beauty look gives off dewy-fresh vibes, but with all the crying you’re bound to do (trust us, you will cry), we don’t think the extra moisture look is absolutely necessary.

Related:

The Newest Wedding Cake Trend Is a Total Throwback (by Like 2,500 Years)

This Is the #1 Thing Brides Regret Not Spending *More* Money On

The 9 Royal Wedding Traditions We Can Expect to See When Harry and Meghan Tie the Knot

Sorry, Emily Post: This Silverware Wedding Trend Is Just So Much Easier (and Prettier)

The ‘Upside-Down’ Engagement Ring Trend We Didn’t See Coming

MORE:

Weddings
7 Wedding Trends We’re Officially Ready To Retire
CONVERSATIONS