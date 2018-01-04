8 Eyelash Serums That Will Make Your Lashes Look Better Than Falsies

If you’re addicted to the look of false lashes and extensions, but want a more natural, healthy way to get brighter-looking eyes, you’re not alone.

Our pals at Pinterest say that sky-high lashes will be big this year, but there are other ways to get fuller lashes without unnatural glues and adhesives. Generally speaking, you really should be taking care of your natural lashes to start, because they need it.

Start with your mascara. Avoid ones that contains ethel alcohol, which is super drying and can lead to brittle lashes that easily break. You’ll also want to avoid ingredients like parabens and phthalates.

Once you’ve swapped out your beauty bag for natural, cruelty-free alternatives, there are a few cult-favorite eyelash growth serums out there that will give you next-level lashes ― naturally.

Below, check out 8 cult-favorite lash growth serums that will make your own lashes look better than falsies:

1 Lancer Lash Serum Intense - $150 Sephora Formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates, this lash serum is created with advanced polypeptides and amino-acid rich biotin, as well as panthenol to give you stronger, lusher, more durable lashes. Plus, it includes nourishing pumpkin seed extract. Get it here

2 Plume Cosmetics Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum - $95 Nordstrom Regularly touted by natural beauty bloggers, this lash serum is 100 percent natural and claims to deliver "impressive results with zero side effects." Its main ingredients are aloe leaf juice and castor seed oil, which is known for its moisturizing and growth-promoting qualities. Get it here

3 Talika Lipocils Platinium 2-in-1 Eyelash Serum - $95 Skinstore This 2-in-1 eyelash serum is designed to be used both during the day and at night for visibly thicker, fuller, darker and curlier lashes. The day serum protects lashes while improving their pigmentation, while the night serum makes lashes look visibly fuller through a combination of three peptides that have anti-aging qualities. Get it here

4 Peter Roth Thomas Lashes To Die For Turbo Nighttime Eyelash Treatment - $85 Sephora This lash serum targets all three stages of the hair growth cycle to give you voluminous, more beautiful lashes. It's ophthalmologist tested, and formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates to improve the appearance of natural lash length, thickness, density, and fullness. Get it here

5 LashFood Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer - $78 Sephora This Ecocert certified lash serum is dermatologist tested and approved, as well as vegan and cruelty-free. It is formulated without prostaglandin, silicone, synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes, mineral oils, phenoxyethanol, PEG, petrochemicals, GMOs, and formaldehyde donors, so it's also irritation-free. Its blend of organic herb extracts has been scientifically demonstrated to support the growth of natural lashes while preventing lash loss. Get it here

6 Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH - MD Lash Enhancing Serum - $65 Sephora This award-winning lash serum is blended with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids designed to promote natural lash growth and health. It's dermatologist approved as well as vegan and cruelty-free, and is restorative for brittle and dry lashes. Get it here

7 Shiseido Full Lash & Brow Serum - $35 Sephora This serum is dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, and is formulated with the amino acid arginine, which promotes proteins bonds found in hair and hair follicles. Get it here

8 Organic Cold-Pressed Castor Oil - $13 Jet If you're looking for a cheaper, more natural way to keeping your lashes moisturized and hydrated, castor oil is a safe alternative. Because of its high concentration of ricinoleic acid, vitamin E and Omega-6 and Omega-9 fats, it's a great lubricant to promote hair growth. Get this bottle with lash and brow applicators here