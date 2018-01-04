8 Eyelash Serums That Will Make Your Lashes Look Better Than Falsies

If you’re addicted to the look of false lashes and extensions, but want a more natural, healthy way to get brighter-looking eyes, you’re not alone.
Our pals at Pinterest say that sky-high lashes will be big this year, but there are other ways to get fuller lashes without unnatural glues and adhesives. Generally speaking, you really should be taking care of your natural lashes to start, because they need it.
Start with your mascara. Avoid ones that contains ethel alcohol, which is super drying and can lead to brittle lashes that easily break. You’ll also want to avoid ingredients like parabens and phthalates.
Once you’ve swapped out your beauty bag for natural, cruelty-free alternatives, there are a few cult-favorite eyelash growth serums out there that will give you next-level lashes ― naturally.
Below, check out 8 cult-favorite lash growth serums that will make your own lashes look better than falsies:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.