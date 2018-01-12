8 Facebook Strategies To Make Your Page Thrive Through Algorithm Changes

Last night Mark Zuckerburg announced some massive changes to the Facebook Algorithm that will impact the reach of your Facebook Page like never before. Please note that while these changes have not yet been implemented, they have been tested in other countries and pages have reported an 80% drop in reach and interaction - so there is a massive need to develop new strategies!

While these stats are quite terrifying for internet marketers like myself, dare I say, I’m excited? The highlights of what to come are below but it sounds to me that Mark Zuckerburg is encouraging and rewarding businesses for being controversial, sparking and leading important discussions, and for standing for something bigger than their brand. As someone who has always believed that businesses need to be part of the solution to social and community issues, I’m thrilled!

The Highlights:

There will be more emphasis in the News Feed on posts from friends and family.

In addition to it’s current algorithm metrics (reactions, shares, comments, etc.) Facebook will begin prioritizing posts that “inspire back-and-forth discussion in the comments.” It’s important to note that while the back - and forth - discussion between people (not pages and people) is a vital new metric, there is still preference placed on people posting content that sparks the discussion rather than pages posting content that sparks it.

" Because space in News Feed is limited...[Facebook] will show less public content, including videos and other posts from publishers or businesses."

“Pages making posts that people generally don’t react to or comment on could see the biggest decreases in distribution. Pages whose posts prompt conversations between friends will see less of an effect.”

What type of content will get priority? “ Page posts that generate conversation between people... For example, live videos often lead to discussion among viewers on Facebook – in fact, live videos on average get six times as many interactions as regular videos. And news can help start conversations on important issues. “

So, what can you do about it?

We’re still in the early stages of marketers like myself getting creative and brainstorming solutions. But here are some ideas based off of my initial reaction...

#1) TURN OFF ANY 3RD PARTY SCHEDULING SOFTWARE

Confession, I’ve been guilty of this a time or two - but if you’re just regurgitating content onto Facebook with little to no interaction, you’re going to be penalized. Furthermore, as this change sets in, it seems as though there will be more and more emphasis on the value of each post versus posting a lot on your page. SO - focus on current, helpful, value-driven content, and ONLY use the native Facebook post scheduler.

#2) GET CONTROVERSIAL & STAND FOR SOMETHING

In order to be successful on Facebook you’ll need to get the dialogue going between people on your posts. This may mean getting a little controversial from time to time. When doing this on your business page it’s important to weight the potential risk - however, it’s clear to me that Facebook is encouraging businesses to stand for something, so... what will your stand for?

#3) FOCUS YOUR STRATEGY & OWN CONVERSATIONS

Facebook said it clearly, “Pages making posts that people generally don’t react to or comment on could see the biggest decreases in distribution”. This means you should NEVER be post for the sake of being visible and present. Every time you post you need to ask yourself, “is this going to start a dialogue?”, “what conversations can be sparked from this?”

Furthermore, I think it’s a great time to consider: what conversations does your brand want to lead and be part of? This ties back into businesses standing for something.

#4) UTILIZE FACEBOOK MESSENGER BOTS & FACEBOOK GROUPS

What these changes really signify to me is that it’s time for the relationships with your community on Facebook to change. The old methods will no longer work, so it’s time to get creative and innovative and form those relationships in new ways and take advantage of new and underutilized Facebook features.

#5) INTRODUCE YOUR STAFF & RESPOND TO PAGE COMMENTS USING YOUR PERSONAL ACCOUNT

This is a great opportunity make your brand more personal. Introduce your following to the faces behind the page, and encourage your staff to respond to page comments as their personal accounts. This will help with the “back-and-forth discussion in the comments” that Facebook is looking for.

Social Media Examiner has already identified the publisher of most of their posts on their social media channels. “Erik” is the known and trusted name when it comes to checking out their Facebook Profile, and when the page responds to comments and messages, the person who responds always signs with their name. I think this strategy could easily be taken one step further by now having some of the people respond from their personal accounts. However, it’s important that these people identify themselves and are mentioned somewhere on the page to establish their credibility .

#6) ENCOURAGE YOUR COMMUNITY TO “SEE YOU FIRST”

As you likely already know, there are a couple different following settings at the top of a Facebook Page. Remind your audience of this and encourage them, if they like your content, to choose to see your content first. This will bypass the algorithm changes for the individuals who select this.

#7) EDUCATE YOUR AUDIENCE ABOUT THE EXPLORE TAB

Remember how I mentioned that a couple months ago some pages reported having an 80% drop in their reach and engagement? Well, those same pages discovered that ALL of their content moved over to the ominous “Explore Tab”. On desktop it’s on the left-hand side (screenshot below). On Android mobile, it’s hidden under those three lines on the right hand side of the app. Regardless, this may be a new feature your audience would actually enjoy using, but simply isn’t aware of where to find it, so taking some time to let your audience know might be helpful.

#8) GET A BUDGET

If you don’t already have one, I’m not sure what you’re waiting for! Facebook has made no announcement that these algorithm changes will impact ads or boosted posts. So, with that being said, now, more than ever before, a budget is going to be helpful.