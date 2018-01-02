8 GREAT REASONS TO MAKE NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS

WOW 2018 - a brand new year. I don’t know where 2017 went so fast, but I am going to make this year count.

I do not want this year to end and feel that there is more I could have accomplished or I have not made the best use of my time. I do not want to drift from year to ear, feeling unfulfilled. This year, I am going to make New Year's Resolutions and really try to keep them.

Why don't you do the same?

NYRs are a great way to bring about change in your life, so here are the 8 reasons why I think making New Year’s resolutions make perfect sense.

• They give us a sense of purpose and something to aim for.

• When fulfilled, they give a sense of accomplishment.

• They require us to take charge rather than letting ourselves drift.

• They force us to be proactive rather than reactive.

• We get the best outcomes when we make conscious, strategic choices and decisions.

• They force us to bring a level of discipline to our daily lives.

• They turn us into high achievers.

• They bring about positive change in our lives.

I took this photo from a plane on New Year’s Day. The sun was rising over New Jersey. You can see the snow on the ground. Every sunrise brings new hope and new opportunity. We can either say “same old, same old,” or we can make the most of the hope and opportunity in front of us.

Just look at that burst of sun. I see it as joy, hope, light and energy piercing the darkness of our lives, our hurts, our fears, our pains, our disappointments, making a difference, creating transformation. The energy of the Spirit, in us, through us, acting on us and for us. That plane was actually taking me to see a friend who had collapsed suddenly and was unconscious in a hospital. I was reminded that the energy of the sun is the energy of life. It is in all of us, but can be snuffed out so easily, that we owe it to ourselves to live our best lives, to become our best selves, to reach out to each other in love, with courtesy and kindness and to make the most of every day we are alive, as we just do not know the number of our days.

Our thoughts, choices, attitudes, words and actions do make a difference to us and in the lives of others. Let us make them count. Instead of letting our lives drift, we should chart our own path. A list of New Year’s Resolutions is a sort of GPS that helps us to do exactly that.

NYRs help us take control and put us on the path to our best self and our best life, to our success and our happiness. These are the 8 reasons why I will be making my New Year’s Resolutions later this week. Now get out a clean sheet of paper and your pen, or your phone, tablet or computer and make yours.