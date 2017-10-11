8 Reasons Why There Is Startup Trend Everywhere

Entrepreneurialism is experiencing its highest year-over-year growth in the past 20 years and a significant reversal of a 5-year downward trend. According to recent data and reports, more than 600,000 new companies were launched in 2015 alone, and 2017 is expected to be another record-breaking year, with thousands of new incorporations anticipated by the end of this year. Another interesting study has found that the increase in new business startups in the BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) is 40 times faster than in other nations.

All this boom in entrepreneurship and self-employment does not come as a surprise, though, Yes, not long ago, having access to capital, mentors, and a dedicated workspace was given only to a selected few, rather than every fledgling startup. However, much is different now:

1. Funding is More Available

Funding a new idea has always been a pain point for aspiring entrepreneurs in the last couple of decades or so. Luckily, all that seems to be changing and funding for early-stage startups is much more within reach than ever before. Angel investors or business angels (investors that fund, at least, the early stages of a startup), as well as venture capital investors (investors that continue to provide funding in later rounds for those startups that achieve business milestones) fund more than 1,500 and 50,000 startups respectively every single year. This means that about 90% of the successful new enterprises have a high probability to advance and grow.

2. Cost of a Startup is at a Record-Low

An all-time low cost of entry for startups has allowed thousands of new entrepreneurs to reach their dream of starting their own business. A few years ago, creating, for example, an eCommerce website was a huge investment not many could take on; the financial risk was just too high. Today, you can create a website for almost nothing. As for those in need of a mobile app for their business, there are app builders like BuildFire that allow you to create a mobile app for a fraction of the ₤19,000 an app agency will ask you to create the simplest of the information-based app, or almost completely free. This also makes the need of an investor less intense too.

3. Social Media Platforms Provide a Significant Aid

Consumers vastly use social media platforms today to share their experience in regards a product or service they have tried while an entrepreneur can use social media platforms to tune a service or product, build a brand, and promote and grow their business with a high interactivity and a very low cost; something that has never been that easy. Why? Because of the fierce competition out there. Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and so many more social media platforms are competing against each other, claiming a slice of the market pie, offering discounts and coupons to business owners that use their services. This can never be bad news for entrepreneurship, and, of course, new business owners thinking about making their baby steps any time soon.

4. Large Corporations Seek Innovation in Startups

Only a handful of the most known, colossus companies at the moment are able to innovate. It seems that conglomerates, which used to be engines of vitality and growth in the 20th century, have lost their ability to come forward with pioneering ideas to ensure the sustainability and growth of their business. Poor management and financial mishaps have negatively affected their public image. Nowadays, they mostly buy or fund startups for new products or technology.

5. Startup Incubators & Accelerators Are Back In The Game

Business incubators are businesses that offer startups and small businesses the expertise, support, and tools they need to succeed. They were all the rage a couple of decades ago, then disappeared, and are now having a strong come back in every community. Today, business incubators and accelerators are becoming a particularly viable option. As we speak, more and more regions of the US are realizing the power of startup communities and are much more willing to invest in them than ever before, for more reasons than one.

6. Women Entrepreneurs Are a Growing Economic Force

Female entrepreneurship is on the rise and, considering that women control more than 70% of the household income and some $20 trillion in consumer spending every year, one can easily understand why 40% of new entrepreneurs in the US alone, in 2017, are women (the highest in about 30 years). Right now, there is an entire ecosystem build around women starting a business, with a sole aim to help them succeed. Let's also note that companies run by women account for 13% of companies with revenues that range between $10 million and $1 billion (aka middle market firms) in the US and are entering the middle market at rates 8X businesses in general.

7. More Opportunity Entrepreneurs than Ever

According to the 2015 Kauffman Index: Startup Activity report, almost 80% of the total number of new entrepreneurs were opportunity entrepreneurs, meaning people that were not unemployed and actively looking for a job before they decided to set up a startup. This number represents a dramatic increase in the 2010 Index, which means that there is an increasing number of entrepreneurs that are now starting a business because they simply want to, rather than because they need to.

8. The Number if Successful Startups Is Unprecedentedly High

Believing that running a $1 billion startup is a far-fetched dream or a reality for the rich elite of this world is a long busted myth. In 2013, there were more than 30 startups valued at one billion dollars or more. Today, even university graduates have founded startups worth that much! As of now, there are almost 100 startups that have reached unicorn status, with no slow down expectations in the near future. This means that many entrepreneurs have the biggest opportunity ever to get from somewhat-rich to super-rich.