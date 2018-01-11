8 Sections of the Franchise Disclosure Document You Should Never Skim

The Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) is a lengthy, detailed document required by the Federal Trade Commission for those companies that wish to franchise. The FDD must be filed on an annual basis with regulators for states in which the company desires to franchise, and this document must be approved by those regulators prior to the company actually being allowed to sell in that particular state. The violation of any applicable state laws could result in large penalties or sanctions.

The franchisor can only discuss information included in the FDD during the sales process and those items discussed should be documented and consistent within the FDD. This makes the entire FDD an incredibly important part of choosing a franchise.

How do you know which of the 300-plus pages you should pay attention to? You should thoroughly study and evaluate the entire document. Failure to do so could cost you a significant amount of money. What is important to some may not be as critical to others. However, while each brand is different, and each FDD, while highly regulated contains slightly different material, here are recommendations for eight sections of the FDD you should carefully review, regardless of the brand you’re considering.

Item 19: Financial Performance Representations

Item 19 is where franchisors include profit and loss statements, and while not the most glamorous of all of the items in the FDD, you’re unlikely to want to skip over understanding the financial performance of other franchisees. This is one of the most important components of the FDD. The item is optional for franchisors, and while it is included now more than in the past, only slightly more than half of all concepts actually include an “earnings claim.” It’s a great way to get a feel for a company’s transparency—the more they choose to disclose, the more transparent you can expect them to be throughout the process and once you are a franchisee. If the company is not reporting the sales or profitability of their franchisees, understand why. After all, while you may like the brand, you’re making the investment with the thought of earning profits.

It’s important to review any information included in the Item 19 carefully. Some brands choose only their best locations, in terms of sales or profits, and this could be misleading. The Item 19 can give you a great idea of the potential money you could make with a concept, but never assume you’ll open as a top performing store. For example, Penn Station’s Item 19 includes low-, average- and high-volume stores so franchisees have the ability to access more realistic expectations during this due diligence phase.

Item 2: Business Experience

Item 2 lists the company executives you will work with in the process of purchasing a franchise or as a franchisee. The important thing to look for is longevity of leadership and their overall relevant business experience. If everyone listed is new or one position seems to constantly be changing, it could point to an unstable concept or other issues with the franchisor. Although you are buying into the system and product at the unit level, the company’s leadership will continue to steer the overall direction. This direction can and will impact the franchisees, so it’s prudent to look for consistency within the group and assess how their business acumen could impact you.

Item 6: Other Fees

A key to understanding the concept you’re evaluating is to assess how the company makes its money. Do they have significantly higher royalties, do they charge significant monthly fees for goods and services they provide to the franchisees, or do they take rebates from vendors into their income stream?

Everyone wants to know the franchise royalty fee, but the royalty fee usually does not vary much by brand. Instead, look at the other fees the franchisor can, may and will charge you on a reciprocal basis, which includes more than just royalties. These potential fees—like advertising, training, renewal, point of sale maintenance and more—will affect your bottom line. Make sure to review all of the fees so you have a full understanding of your monthly burn. Also, consider what percentage of actual income those fees generate for the franchisor. If it’s a steady or significant revenue source, attempt to understand why.

Item 7: Estimated Initial Investment

Franchisors are required to list the estimated initial investment as a range by using the lowest and highest amount for every cost of opening for any store that opened in the previous year. This leads to a huge range that can vary greatly from the actual average. It’s important not to assume you’ll be able to achieve the lowest initial investment cost—or that you’ll end up spending the highest amount either. Not only is each low and high cost by line item important, but having an understanding of the average initial investment will give you a better understanding of the capital you’ll need to commit. Don’t stop with just the ranges, but perform due diligence on the average as well, including assessing construction and other costs in your particular region compared with where locations opened in the past. Los Angeles might be more expensive than Mobile, Alabama, for example.

Item 8: Restrictions on Sources of Products and Services

An interesting part of Item 8 is the section on rebates from suppliers. This can have a huge impact on your bottom line. Suppliers often offer franchisors rebates for purchasing in bulk based on the purchases by the franchisees. The price of the goods is often increased so the actual rebates are funded by the franchisees. Many brands take those rebates as income to their bottom line. Look at this section closely because this can have a significant increase on your operating costs.

Some brands, like Penn Station, defer rebates to lower prices for franchisees, which is one reason our food costs are much lower than many other restaurant concepts. For other national accounts, Penn Station re-invests the rebate income into the national advertising fund to help franchisees and help grow the brand.

Item 11: Franchisor’s Assistance, Advertising, Computer Systems and Training

Item 11 outlines the tools and services the franchisor will provide and what you will be responsible for as a franchisee. It should give an overview of the training manual, operations manual, computer systems and more. This gives you an idea of what you will be using as a franchisee and how much support you can expect from the franchisor. You’re ultimately paying for the rights to the brand’s systems, and understanding the sophistication of those systems and how they could lead to greater success versus creating such systems on your own is extremely important.

Item 20: Outlets and Franchisee Information

Item 20 includes a list of all current franchisees with contact information. We recommend potential franchisees contact not only existing franchisees to get a behind-the-scenes feel for the concept and make sure there is nothing excluded from the FDD that would be useful to know, but to also speak with those who exited the system. Either the brand wasn’t what they expected, the work or brand were different than they anticipated, or a combination of both. Now that the individual(s) are out of the system, they may be more likely to share insights or provide more candor than one who is still invested as a franchisee.

Item 21: Financial Statements

This is another section to check for the longevity and stability of the brand. Assess the franchisor’s solvency or utilize financial experts to help you make this assessment. Assess their revenue stream, the fees they charge franchisees as noted above, and what expenses are most relevant and prevalent to the brand. Do they generate enough cash flow to pay the corporate team even if the economy takes a downturn? A concept that is able to weather a financial storm is a much more reliable investment than one that is barely making ends meet.