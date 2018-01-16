8 Stylish Pieces That’ll Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa

Your bathroom makes the best escape from the chill of winter, or just unwinding after a long day. However, a bathroom with features you don’t exactly love can be a distraction when you’re trying to relax. (Especially when it comes to lighting.) You don’t necessarily have to renovate — instead, try a few easier updates that’ll refresh your space. Here are just a few of our favorite pieces currently for sale at Viyet that’ll also help cultivate a spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom:

In a small bathroom, there might not be much space to hold all of your favorite spa day must-haves. The solution? Create a “dressing area” just beyond the bathroom, anchored by this chic Chinoiserie-inspired cabinet. It has just enough space to keep your favorite bath accoutrements like plush towels, luxurious lotions, candles, and more.

The key to a spa feel in a bathroom? Keeping clutter out of it. This glamorous shelving unit is another great option to expand your storage possibilities. Extra towels can be placed on the upper shelves, while stylish bins or baskets can hold extra bathroom must-haves.

Harsh lighting can make it hard to relax, so change up your illumination with sconces. Placed at eye level on either side of a mirror, this lighting is less intense than overhead options. In this design, the translucent glass shade isn’t just a stylish touch — it helps to soften the intensity of light.

Update your vanity or bathroom cabinetry with new pulls in a fashion-forward finish. Though this pull has simple lines, the unlacquered brass finish has a fashion-forward appeal.

Natural textures and organic patterns help visually soften the “hard” surfaces in a bathroom. Whether you use this striking basket as storage or as a hamper, you simply can’t go wrong.

Ceramic garden stools are often incorporated in spa baths, adding an unobtrusive spot to rest or to hold bath accessories. Plus, they’ll stand up to moisture and humid conditions — after all, they were designed to withstand the outdoors. This particular stool has a graceful light green hue and a botanical motif that brings a subtle decorative element to your bath.

White marble always strikes a serene note in the bath. Place this square tray on the vanity as a spot to rest washcloths, a reed scent diffuser, and your favorite bath products.