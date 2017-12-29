8 Surprising Things I Learned About Health and Wellness in 2017

As a health writer and coach, this was the year I finally started to tune out the B.S., and tune into my own body.

Everywhere we turn—Facebook, YouTube, TV, our phones—we hear different, competing messages about health.

Eat only plants. Go Paleo. Run a lot. Don’t run at all. Yoga is life-changing. Yoga is boring. This is the magic bullet for weight loss. There’s no such thing as a magic bullet for weight loss!

Trust me, I’ve heard—and written about—it all.

Over the course of my 6+ year career as a health journalist, I’ve produced stories about all aspects of health and wellness.

Despite all the research and interviews my job entailed, the conventional health wisdom wasn’t exactly working for me. And because of all the mixed messages about health and wellness, I believe my own health suffered.

In short, I tried to do too much, without taking the time to figure out what worked for my body.

So, around the same time I quit my full-time job as a writer for one of the world’s biggest health websites earlier this year, I embarked a personal health journey to address some health issues of my own. I even got certified as a health coach and personal trainer to continue my education, outside of my “job” as a health writer.

Along the way, I realized a lot of super surprising things about health that my “job” as a health writer never taught me. I learned why a lot of the “healthy” things I was doing weren’t working — and what I needed to do instead.

All in all, 2017 completely changed the way I think about health.

As we enter 2018, here are some lessons this past year has taught me about my health, well-being, and overall happiness. Some were minor, some were more major, but all were valuable in some way. And maybe they’ll provide some value to you too.

1. Feeling tired all the time is NOT normal.

This may not be news to some of you, but to me, it was eye-opening. In 2016 and early 2017, I was tired, pretty much constantly. It was hard for me to get out of bed, and I also had trouble sleeping. By 3pm every day, I turned to sugar or coffee to perk up.

I thought it was normal—an unfortunate yet expected side effect of a fast-paced NYC lifestyle. But when it started to affect certain parts of my life (from turning down social invites to calling in sick to work), I started doing research. Finally I came across a post in which health blogger Lee From America describes her “adrenal fatigue” in detail, and it matched up to my symptoms exactly. (Does this sound familiar? I’d love to help. Find out more about my health coaching services here.)

In April of this year, I finally saw a functional medicine doctor who confirmed it. After taking extensive blood work, he found I also had hypothyroidism, high cortisol levels, low progesterone, and several nutrient deficiencies. After following his protocol (which I’ll describe in more detail in a later post) for a few months, I felt 1,000 times better. I had more energy, I lost weight, and overall felt much more balanced.

2. Diets suck.

This year, I threw out—once and for all—the notion that strict, regimented diets are the way to go. (Ahem, Whole30). It was sort of ironic, because my doctor did give some super-strict guidelines to follow. But I quickly realized those didn’t work for me.

Let’s be real: At some level, we all know what foods are healthy, and which aren’t. It’s just a matter of sticking to it. So instead of worrying about whether foods were “good” or “bad,” I started to pay more attention to how foods make me feel. I also attended a mindful eating retreat at Green Mountain at Fox Run, in Vermont, which opened my eyes to what eating mindfully really means.

Now, I try to ask myself one question before eating something: “How am I going to feel after eating this?”

Now, I try to ask myself one question before eating something: "How am I going to feel after eating this?" I mean physically and mentally—will I feel bloated/lethargic/tired? Will I feel guilty/gross/regretful? If it's a resounding yes, I skip it.

Knowing that certain foods make me feel crappy doesn’t mean I avoid them entirely, however. If I want to eat ice cream, I eat ice cream — knowing full well my stomach isn’t going to feel great after. #YOLO

What kinds of food do make me feel good? Protein, veggies, fruit, and healthy fats. Less sugar and gluten. A big salad at least once a day. Two drinks on a night out instead of four. It’s really not that complicated. (See #5.)

3. Slogging away on the treadmill won’t get you anywhere (literally).

When I gained a few pounds earlier this year, I thought the solution was MORE CARDIO!!! So I started dragging myself to Flywheel classes and forcing myself to do frequent long runs. But as my doctor pointed out, insane amounts of cardio can often backfire.

OK, cardio won’t “make you fat.” But when you combine elevated cortisol levels due to chronic stress (as I had) with the spikes from daily cardio sessions (especially long, steady-state cardio), you’re essentially creating a “fat trap.” In other words, people with elevated cortisol levels are less likely to lose weight from cardio because high cortisol causes the body to hold onto fat. (It thinks you’re in fight-or-flight mode, constantly, so it wants to reserve its extra energy banks in case you need to take off across the tundra.)

So, after learning a lot from my doctor & countless articles, I gave up cardio for a few months, and instead focused on:

Reducing stress (through sleep, supplements, meditation, and fun activities)

Eating lower glycemic, whole foods

Doing more strength training and yoga for exercise

Going against conventional wisdom, once I stopped doing so much cardio, I started to feel so much better and actually lost weight. (I can help you get there too! Click here to request a free 15-minute health coaching consultation.)

4. Finding a workout you’re obsessed with is a game-changer.

Speaking of strength training, I needed to find a workout I enjoyed that didn’t involve cardio, stat. I do like working out on my own, but I like classes more, and of my favorite things to do is try different exercise studios on Classpass. But, since moving to a new city last fall, I hadn’t fell truly, madly, head-over-heels in love with any of them.

That changed when I went to Stellar Bodies in Atlanta, a Lagree Method studio with megaformers. Honestly, I used to hate this kind of workout, and I get why if you do too. It is freaking HARD (it does get easier, sort of…), especially the ab work, but now I feel refreshed, accomplished, and stronger after every class, and it keeps me coming back for more. I also saw changes in my body, pretty much immediately. Intrigued? I wrote this article for SELF about why these workouts are so damn painful—and so effective.

5. Eating healthy doesn’t need to be complicated.

I had the luxury of working from home for a few months when I first started trying to heal my body, so I had access to my fridge and kitchen all day. Still, I kept it super simple, and easily could’ve brought my food to an office.

Breakfast was either a smoothie (made with berries, banana, almond milk, and plant-based protein powder) or toast and a fried egg.

Lunch was pretty much always a big salad (mixed greens, chicken, avocado, tomato, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, and whatever other toppings I felt like throwing in.) Some days I had breakfast late, so I skipped lunch and made this salad for dinner.

Keeping it so basic, I think, was the key to losing weight and getting healthier.

Dinners were usually something like zoodles with turkey bolognese; some sort of homemade chili or soup; or salmon and veggies. I do go out to eat a lot, and was just smart about what I ordered. But I didn’t deprive myself.

All in all, I probably cooked / shopped / thought about food LESS than I ever did before. Keeping it so basic, I think, was the key to losing weight and getting healthier.

6. Meditation is kind of addictive.

You can’t read any sort of wellness content these days without hearing about the benefits of meditation. So much so, it’s become easy to just roll your eyes at it and brush it off as a trend. I used to think that too.

Then one morning, on the advice of my life coach/therapist, I sat quietly in my room for five minutes, simply focusing on my breathing, letting thoughts enter and leave my mind.

When I got up, I felt a weird sense of calm. I didn’t feel the need to rush and grab my phone to check Instagram / Twitter / email. I just started my day more peacefully. I did it every morning for a week or so after that.

I’m still far from a daily meditator. But knowing that it’s always available as an instant, peaceful escape is comforting, and I’ll hopefully work on making it more of a habit in 2018.

7. Hormones rule pretty much everything in our body.

And when they’re out-of-whack, you feel like crap… as I learned first-hand. Just a few examples:

High cortisol levels (from extended periods of stress) disrupts many functions in your body, including sleep, sex drive, mental health/anxiety, and metabolism.

Low progesterone contributes to weight gain, anxiety, fatigue, and irregular cycles.

Low thyroid hormone leads to fatigue, weight gain, anxiety, constipation, dry skin/hair, hair loss, and so much more. (Note: most conventional docs have a high threshold for what’s a normal amount of TSH, so they may not diagnose you with hypothyroidism. Which happened to me, which is why I saw a functional medicine doctor.)

Getting all of these hormones back in working order was life-changing, and I want to learn much more about this topic in 2018 to help others, and myself.

8. Taking time to rest, reset, and tune into your body is essential.

In our noisy, crazy fast-paced world, I don’t think anyone does this often enough. When I went on the retreat in Vermont I mentioned earlier, I was more relaxed than I’d been in probably years. For an entire week, I ate meals at set times, someone told me what I was going to do every day, and I went to bed early and got up early, and didn’t drink at all. I honestly felt like a different person at the end of it, in a peaceful, happy daze… until my train ended up at Penn Station and I was thrown back into reality.

It’s so much more than face masks and bubble baths.

This point sort of plays into the whole self-care movement that’s happening now, but I think it’s so much more than face masks and bubble baths. I know we all don’t have the time or budget to go on a yoga retreat in Costa Rica, but there are some things we can all do in our everyday lives to ensure we’re truly paying attention to what our body wants to do — not what society tells us to do.

Delete social media apps from your phone for a weekend, or maybe even turn off your phone for a weekend. Stop drinking for a few days, or even a month. Don’t drag yourself to a spinning class, and stay inside and just stretch/chill out for an hour. If you’re anything like me, you’ll never fail to be amazed at what messages you hear when you tune out the noise and look inside.