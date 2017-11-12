8 Thanksgiving Main Dishes That Aren't Traditional Turkey

Whether you’re tired of turkey, cooking for a small crowd, or just looking for another dish to complement the bird, these memorable main courses will be a welcome addition to your Thanksgiving table. (And they all taste way better than turkey!)

This show-stopping beef tenderloin with a deeply flavored red wine sauce is surprisingly simple to make. What’s more, the sauce can be prepared mostly ahead of time so there’s very little fussing at the last minute. GET THE RECIPE

Chicken Marbella is probably the most famous dish to come out of the beloved Silver Palate Cookbook by Julie Rosso and the late Sheila Lukins. The chicken is marinated a day ahead in garlic and herbs, and then baked with wine, brown sugar, prunes, capers and green olives. GET THE RECIPE

This salmon dish pairs well with the traditional Thanksgiving sides, like mashed potatoes and green beans. And you won’t have to worry about it taking up oven space because it takes just 10 minutes to bake. GET THE RECIPE

With their gravy-like, Cognac-infused broth, these rustic chicken pot pies would be right at home on the Thanksgiving table. But even if you don’t make them on the big night, bookmark the recipe for your turkey leftovers. GET THE RECIPE

This rolled turkey breast with sausage stuffing beats a basic roast turkey any day of the year. And not only does it cook in just 1-1/4 hours, it can be made entirely ahead of time and is a cinch to carve. GET THE RECIPE

Make these meltingly tender short ribs slow-cooked in a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and kiss your dry turkey worries goodbye. The best part: only 15 minutes of prep work and the oven does the rest. GET THE RECIPE

In this festive dish, chicken is immersed in a honey, citrus, and chili-infused marinade, and then roasted on a sheet pan with carrots and dates. Before serving, herbs, scallions and pistachios are added for freshness, color, and crunch. Everything can be prepared and assembled a day in advance, so all that’s left to do at dinnertime is pop it in the oven. GET THE RECIPE