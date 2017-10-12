8 Tips for Your Next Trip That Will Help You Pack More in Less Space

If you don't have a system in place, packing can end up being a frustrating activity. Whether it’s for a well-deserved vacation or a last-minute business trip, packing can cause massive anxiety for almost anyone. For most women, it’s not the act of folding clothes that we hate so passionately, it’s the “selection” process – or should I call it, the “process of elimination.” The idea that somehow, in some way, something we may need while we're away might get left behind is more stressful than we’d care to admit.

Photo of Hilary Rowland taken by Michael Pellman Rowland For my last trip, I packed mostly gray, navy and whites items that were thin fabric, were easy to mix-and-match, and didn’t take up much space.

I've been traveling pretty much monthly since I was a teenager, and (aside from my first couple of trips) I have never brought more than a carryon and a purse -- no matter how long I'm traveling for. It took me a while to learn how to pack efficiently -- especially when I need to transition from a fancy dinner to cocktail party, to the beach.

See, like most women I know who like to travel, I prefer to do so in style, but let’s be real—not even one pair of Manolos goes famously with every outfit. Flats however, are much more versatile - and comfortable! And while having style dictates that you can't wear the same outfit all day every day, slight variations are perfectly acceptable.

With so many airline-imposed limitations on luggage these days, long gone are the days of checking five bags without paying handsomely. And I don’t know about you, but I’d rather forgo a kidney than wait at baggage claim. Not to mention that $60 baggage fee I saved will buy me a few glasses of champagne when I arrive. While they blame inflated gas prices, I’m convinced the airlines are simply tangled in some conspiracy against fashionable travelers.

So how do you beat the system? Fortunately, I've learned a few tricks that can help you pack way more in less space no matter where you’re going...

Separate your shoes. If you can bear it, try to only bring one or two pairs of flats. Choose colors that go with all your outfits. If it's winter, wear your boots and pack your flats. If you absolutely must bring heels, they should always stay at the very bottom of your bag, or in a separate bag altogether. If you place boots or heels on their sides lengthwise at the very bottom of the bag, you’re less likely to soil your clothes – particularly if you use travel shoe bags to keep items isolated. Once your shoes are in their rightful place, you can move on to the secondary essentials. These include smaller items such as socks and undergarments, which can be shoved into your shoes. Use packing bags. Pack each packing bag with a different type of clothing: dresses, tops, leggings, sweaters, etc. Get ones with mesh on top so you can see what's in them, and also label them (using a labeler). This way, instead of rooting around in your suitcase for a cardigan, you'll know exactly where to look. It's also nice to be able to put these in drawers because when it's time to leave, you just need to zip them up and place them back in your suitcase. Roll your clothing tightly. It's easier to see what you have when it's rolled, and it prevents them from getting wrinkles. Plus, rolled clothing uses less space and somehow magically allows you to fit a lot more stuff. Just trust me on this one. Pick a color scheme ahead of time. Pick a couple of colors and one metal & jewelry tone, and try to coordinate everything based on that. This way, all your tops will go with all your bottoms, and you can mix and match. It also helps limit the number of shoes, bags, scarves, and jewelry you'll need. I usually pick either navy/white/gold, or black/gray/silver and pack only clothing in those colors. Make a travel essentials pouch. Have a second set of multi-tasking makeup essentials ready to go. That way you save time and never need to worry about whether you forgot your eyelash curler. I love using my tinted SPF lip balm as a cream blush, and instead of my regular powder eyebrow filler, I got a small eyebrow pencil for travel. I keep them all in a small, soft-sided cosmetics pouch that's just for travel. A soft bag will give you more flexibility to lay items flatter than you could if they were in a harder-shelled toiletry bag. Store it in your suitcase in between trips. If you're bringing anything that could leak, put them inside zip-lock bags to prevent leaks and keep your liquids handy if the TSA asks for them. Pack your liquids at the top of your bag in case you're asked to remove them during an airport security check. Don't bring expensive stuff. Leave your precious jewels and Chanel bags at home and bring costume jewelry and an inexpensive (but chic, of course) shoulder bag when traveling. It's too easy to lose things on the road (not to mention the TSA's sticky fingers) and it's not worth the worry. Bring an extra, compact and reusable bag just in case. Nobody wants to get stuck last minute without enough room to bring all their newfound goodies home. A nylon, expandable overnight bag takes up no space and can come in very handy. Plan your en route outfit wisely. What you wear on the plane can lighten your luggage and heighten your style. No matter where you're headed, make sure to wear your jacket on the plane, rather than packing it. And leggings are ideal, but never wear yoga pants – instead put on a pair of pants you’ll actually wear when you get to your destination.