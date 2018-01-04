8 Ways To Make Your Dreams Happen & Make Life More Fun

Ashlee Craft is a writer, entrepreneur, artist, musician, and blogger from Florida. She is the owner of SHOP Ashlee Craft, an online store for creative, fun gifts, t-shirts, prints, and more. Ashlee believes that life is your playground, and that you can develop any life you want for yourself. Here are eight things she says you can do today to make your life more fun:

1. GAMIFY IT. Every day can be a fun game if you want it to be. Gamification is one way of adding an element of play to your life. Pretend that every day is a game and offer yourself rewards for completing goals. Using a to do list and having fun checking off things is another easy form of gamification. By thinking of life as being a game you're playing, it becomes exciting and fun.

2. BE YOUR AUTHENTIC SELF TODAY. "It can be terrifying sometimes to be your authentic self, but it's one of the most rewarding things you can do." Ashlee says. "Try letting your genuine, sincere, weird, unique, awesome self show today. Do something that feels completely real for you."

3. START THE DAY WITH DANCING. Dancing boosts endorphins, gets your blood flowing, and is an amazing way to start your day. Listening to upbeat, danceable music will put you in a fun, energetic mood and will help you keep that mood all day.

4. INCORPORATE PLAY. Find ways to add play to your everyday life. Try doing a "playout" instead of your regular exercise workout. Find a new hobby or sport to take part in. Play with and interact with the world around you like you did when you were a kid. Try finding a new form of play every day for 30 days to expand your horizons and get new ideas.

5. USE YOUR IMAGINATION. Try using your imagination to pretend you're your favorite character. Ask yourself what they would do. Try imagining that the world around you is a more magical place, such as one from one of your favorite films or books. Ashlee says, "Your imagination allows you to see things with different eyes. It can be a great way break free of limited, conventional thinking. This helps you design and create a better life for yourself."

6. APPROACH EVERY DAY LIKE YOU HAVE A SECRET MISSION. When you wake up, pretend that you've been given a secret mission for the day, but you don't know what it is yet. Only by being an active participant in and observer of your life will you get clues about what your mission is.

7. BECOME AN EXPLORER OF THE WORLD. Grab a copy of Keri Smith's "How to Be an Explorer of the World: Portable Life Museum". Begin exploring the world! Start documenting the details and looking at things from unique perspectives. You'll make new, surprising connections about your world. "Develop a childlike sense of wonder about the things in your environment. When you start exploring, everything becomes interesting and worthy of enthusiasm and curiosity."