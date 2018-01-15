8 Writing Tools I Use As A Digital Nomad

Paula wants to be a digital nomad. She lives in America and has worked as a freelance writer for the past decade. Financially, she's almost okay, but will never be able to retire and live a luxurious "always on vacation" life. With no family tying her down she wants to travel. The expense of maintaining a location and the fact she hates the guided trips her retired friends take has her wondering about the rest of her life.

In a year, when she's eligible to begin collecting social security, Paula intends to continue with clients as she pursues her dream of being location independent.

Everything Paula reads about digital ‘vagabonds' tells her that when she was forty, she was too old. "Honey, that ship sailed long ago," says Paula now.

Paula's isn't too old for a new and digital lifestyle. Neither are most people in their 70s and 80s. The difference is not just believing age is only a number, having the right tools helps also. Moving into a digital nomadic existence may seem like a significant process. With the proper direction, it doesn't have to be.

Possibly the most popular software for serious writers. Yes, there's a learning curve to fully use the software, but it can still be used straight out of the box. The finished document can be formatted — compiled — into numerous formats, and all of the research material can be held, cozy in a folder with your work. There's a free 15-day trial, and after that, it's less than $50 to buy.

To think that everything on Fiverr is so 2010 and indicates a need to leave Facebook alone. Started on February 9, 2010, Fiverr blossomed into the Cadillac of marketplaces which pair freelancers with buyers.

A global online marketplace, Fiverr offers tasks and services, beginning at the cost of $5 per job performed, from which it gets its name. Fiverr lists more than three million 'gigs'; only a fraction begin at five-bucks.

Applications for the "Pro" designation are constantly accepted. Having Fiverr as a type of "agent", a writer, or any other seller, can fire their accountant, shut down their website, and let the experts go as all of these services are offered to vendors at no cost.

"It's really about the global share of talent," co-founder Micha Kaufman told FastCompany in 2014.

Grammarly

Grammarly is an online proofreading site that allows you to copy and paste before checking for writing errors as well as plagiarism. There is a free version that reports the number of mistakes and if there is plagiarism found. When you purchase the program,

Evernote

A is a cross-platform app designed for note taking, organizing, tasks lists and archiving, Evernote permits users to produce a "note" which may be a piece of formatted text, a full webpage or webpage excerpt, a photograph, a voice memo, or a handwritten "ink" note. Notes can also have file attachments. It is the ‘go to' research assistant for writers who live or die by their laptop.

Portable Charger

Take a portable charger everywhere you go. It won't be used every day, but it will be good to have for the times you need power on the go. When a battery drops beneath 50-percent, it can become a significant problem for anyone who is on the move.

Buckets

Many digital nomads swear by Trello and claim it is the best project management tool around. For many users, it can be overwhelming, and half the features go unused. Buckets are minimal, and tasks can be managed in color-coded boxes. The best part? The application is free.

Pocket

As a digital nomad, it can be tough to find time to read. As a writer, there are constant demands to read. That's when Pocket comes in handy. The app saves articles from the web and presents them for ‘on the go' reading whether that's standing in like, sitting on the toilet or waiting for a train. And it can all be done without an Internet connection.

WorkHard Anywhere

No matter where a person wants to go, there are tons of coworking spaces, coffee shops and cafes to work. Which ones have reliable WiFi? Which have plenty of seating? Workhard Anywhere lists over 13,000 locations, all crowdsourced from digital nomads globally. Every site is assessed on a scale including the ones mentioned as well as parking, food costs and are the electrical plugs convenient.

