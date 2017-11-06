80% of US Merchants Take China UnionPay Credit Cards

Dou Shicong

(Yicai Global) Nov .6 -- As an association of interoperable bank card services established under the aegis of China’s central bank, China UnionPay enjoys a mature acceptance network in the US and can currently support more than 80 percent of merchants’ credit card payments, said China UnionPay’s international division.

In well-known shopping malls and outlets in New York, Hawaii, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago, UnionPay cards even have a coverage of exceeding 90 percent. They can also be used in almost all ATMs for withdrawals, www.cnstock.com reported yesterday.

Many exclusive benefits accrue when using UnionPay cards in the US, China UnionPay added. For example, in well-known museums in, e.g. New York and Chicago, cardholders can receive free tickets, while the largest department store chain in the US Macy's Inc. [NYSE:M] has also Joined China UnionPay's marketing plan, so that cardholders can enjoy shopping discounts there.

The number of mainland tourists visiting the US was 3 million last year -- an increase of 15 percent on the year before. China has been the largest source country of foreign students studying in the US for seven straight years. The support for UnionPay card payments has thus become an important service for merchants in the US to attract Chinese consumers.