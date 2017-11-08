87ers, NBA G League provide world-class fan experience through partnerships

The NBA G League has more than tripled in size since it debuted with eight teams during the 2001-02 season. Last season, nearly 1.5 million fans attended games, marking the eighth straight year the league has surpassed 1 million fans.

The partnership between the NBA and Gatorade, announced during the summer, marks a “pivotal moment for the NBA G League,” according to NBA G League President, Malcolm Turner.

“The league is experiencing unprecedented success both on and off the court, and our partnership with Gatorade is helping to drive momentum and create exciting opportunities for innovation, sports performance and player development,” said Turner.

Last season, 92 NBA players were assigned to the G League, including more than 50 percent of the 2016 NBA draft class. A proven developer of talent, the league is proud of the 44 percent of players that were on NBA rosters, boasting NBA G League experience, at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

Aiming to be the standard-bearing, model NBA G League team, the Delaware 87ers recently announced two partnerships they anticipate will help develop the team, increase the club’s fan base and enhance the overall game-day experience.

“We look forward to collaborating with Franklin Group in creative and unique ways to further enhance our fan-facing platforms,” said Sevens Chief Revenue Officer, Doug Hine. The Franklin Group recently became the affiliate team of the Philadelphia 76ers’ official marketing solutions provider and the exclusive sponsor of the team’s in-arena lounge.

“In addition, Franklin Group’s presence in our executive lounge is a tremendous step forward for our business entertainment initiatives and we’re excited to provide increased value for our partners and clients in this venture,” said Hine.

Designed for business entertainment and networking, The Franklin Group Executive Lounge is “home” to a halftime celebrity guest speaker series taking place throughout the season at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware.

Notable guests scheduled to appear during this season’s speaker series include Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO, Scott O’Neil; 76ers President, Chris Heck; Philadelphia Eagles legend, Vince Papale; 76ers broadcaster Marc Zumoff and 87ers General Manager, Elton Brand.

“We are proud to be a Preferred Partner of the 87ers and to bring our expertise in the professional sports arena to Delaware,” said Steven Zuller, Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Group.

A highly sought-after marketing, printing, and promotional solutions company, the Franklin Group has partnered with several teams within the NBA, NHL, MLS, NFL, MILB, AFL, and NCAA.

Developing distinct marketing strategies and premium collateral for the Sevens’ hospitality, printing, and promotional needs, Franklin Group is instrumental in aiding the team promote elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

“Our goal is to help our clients raise the bar in key areas: revolutionizing fan experience, educating clients, and boosting customer and employee satisfaction,” said Zuller.

Tapping into the various multimedia platforms, the G League is in its second year of streaming games on Facebook Live. Using the games as a laboratory to test TV production elements that may be considered for inclusion on NBA telecasts, G League games are available on ESPN’s family of networks and NBA TV.

The 87ers recently announced a radio broadcasting deal with 610 AM WTEL, which will broadcast 20 Sevens home games live on air, complimenting television broadcasts on Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia. Natalie Egenolf will host a monthly, hour-long program featuring player and coach interviews and NBA G League news, “Sevens in 60”.

“We are very proud to launch this partnership with Beasley Media Group and 610 AM WTEL,” said Alex Yoh, the Sevens’ Senior Director of Marketing & Communications.

“This is an exciting opportunity to further extend the reach to our fans through one of the all-time most popular sports radio stations in the region,” said Yoh.