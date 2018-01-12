HUFFPOST FINDS
01/12/2018 03:25 pm ET

9 Cruelty-Free Coats For Men That Are Surprisingly Warm

Who says fur is the only way to stay warm?

By Amanda Pena

Now that the cold is here, you want a weather-ready coat you can feel good about ― and that won’t leave you shivering in frigid temps. There are plenty of cruelty-free coats out there that’ll keep you warm with faux fur, recycled down or other better-for-your-conscience materials.

Though women have plenty of cruelty-free coat options, it can be a bit harder to find what you’re looking for if you’re a guy. That’s why we’ve curated some of the best cruelty-free coat options for men that’ll actually keep you warm.

Check out our favorite below:

  • 1 Patagonia Men's Jackson Glacier Jacket
    Patagonia
    This sophisticated urban jacket is windproof, weather-resistant and insulated with warm, 600-fill-power Recycled Down.
  • 2 Performance denim parka
    Gap
    We love how this everyday parka has premium 1969 denim quilted weave and PrimaLoft gold INSULATION that offers softer, lightweight, superior warmth, even when wet.
  • 3 L.L. Bean Men's PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket
    LL Bean
    Not only does this jacket have a 100% recycled polyester shell and lining, but it's packed with ultra-warm 60-gram PrimaLoft Gold Insulation, a down alternative.
  • 4 Fjallraven Polar Guide Insulated Parka
    Back Country
    With supreme synthetic insulation, a warm faux fur trim, and a breathable, Hydratic membrane, this parka is really all you need this winter.
  • 5 Save the Duck Short Heather Solid Stretch Coat
    Zappos
    This coat pairs excellent down-free insulation with a high degree of waterproof, breathable insulation for weatherproof performance that's suitable for the trail but built for the city.
  • 6 The North Face Men's Condor Triclimate Jacket
    Masseys Outfitters
    If you're looking for a jacket that will endure any and all types of weather, look no further than the Triclimate jacket that's both waterproof and breathable.
  • 7 The North Face Men's ThermoBall Jacket
    Back Country
    The North Face Men's ThermoBall Jacket is a lightweight synthetic insulation layer that's great for wet-weather warmth needs.
  • 8 Patagonia Men's 3-In-1 Snowshot Jacket
    Patagonia
    The 3-in-1 Snowshot features H2No® Performance Standard waterproof/breathable protection and a reversible zip-out jacket with 60-g Thermogreen® insulation.
  • 9 L.L. Bean All-Season 3-in-1 Jacket
    LL Bean
    Wear the waterproof jacket or the insulation jacket made with low-bulk Primaloft alone, or zip together for maximum warmth and protection.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
