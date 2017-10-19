9 Daily Habits That Will Change Your Life

Want to change your life? It begins with you and it begins with making small, yet productive changes to your day to day routine.

Here are 9 daily habits that you can incorporate into your life that will not only soothe and nourish your soul, but will also help you to feel good from the inside out. By sticking to these habits for at least 30 days, you will start to notice your life changing for the better.

1. Wake Up Early: one of the worst ways to start your day is in a rush. Starting your day in a panic not only increases your stress levels but it also puts you into a chaotic and anxious frame of mind before your day has even started. This energy can also very quickly snowball as the day progresses, making you feel miserable and stressed out. Even though it may be hard at first, make it a priority to wake up at least 15-20 minutes earlier. Giving yourself more time in the morning will help you to feel more relaxed and will help you conserve your energy for the rest of the day.

2. Stay Hydrated: Water is extremely energizing and cleansing, but many of us take for granted how important it really is. Drinking lots of water throughout the day will help you to feel better and will make your skin glow. Staying hydrated has also been shown to help with concentration, focus and relieving brain fog. On a deeper level, drinking water can also help to flush out negative energy, helping you to feel good on an energetic level as well.

3. Make a Checklist: One of the best ways to reduce your stress levels is to make a checklist of all the things that you need to do TODAY. Many people fall into the trap of making a great, big, giant checklist of everything that needs to be done and this just leads to more stress. Instead, focus on the stuff that absolutely has to get done today. This will help you to feel more on top of things and less overwhelmed.

4. Spend Time on Things You Love: One of the best ways to nourish your soul is to find your joy! You are most connected to your soul when you are in a state of joy and happiness, so making the time to feel this way is so important. Even if you have a hectic day, simply taking just 10-15 minutes to do things you love to do can wonders for your mental health. Perhaps make a list of all the things that you love to do and then make it a priority to do at least 1-5 of them daily.

5. Exercise:We all know the benefits of exercise, so make it a priority to do at least 30-60 minutes every single day. This could include going for a walk, doing some stretches or taking a workout class at a local gym. If you lack the confidence to exercise, finding a personal trainer or working out with a friend may also be a great way to get back into things. If you are short on funds or can’t commit to a set time, there are plenty of workout videos you can download online as well. See, there are no excuses!

6. Do Something for Others: Doing things for others fills your life with a sense of purpose and love. Just something as small as messaging someone ‘thank you’ or taking time to volunteer at a local charity can do wonders for your self-esteem. When you focus on others, it can also help to reduce stress and put your own life into context. We all have our own set of struggles in this life, and by being there for others it can help you to find more gratitude in your own life as well.

7. Reflect on your Feelings: Sometimes the day can run away with us leaving us little time to really tune in and ask ourselves- “How am I really feeling today?”. By taking the time to tune into your feelings it can help you to understand yourself better and find your truth. Asking yourself how you feel can also help you to reduce stress and will stop emotions building up over a period of time. Keeping a journal or even just taking a moment to reflect on how you are doing is a powerful daily habit to make.

8. Avoid the Drama: It can be tempting to get sucked into the dramas around you at work, with your family and even between friends, but drama can drain your energy and can quickly lead to unnecessary conflicts in your life. If the drama is directed at you, try to work out a way to communicate your truth clearly and calmly. By letting others know where you stand it can help them to see things from your point of view. If the drama involves someone else, try your best to stay out of it. You can offer your support, but try not to get sucked in to being the mediator or the one to “fix” everything.

9. Go To Bed Earlier: Getting at least 8 hours of sleep is paramount to a healthy body, mind and soul. If you want to feel energized and ready to take on the day, you need to make sleep a priority. If you have trouble falling asleep at night, perhaps try to pin point what is keeping you up and see if you can tackle it head on.