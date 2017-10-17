9 Essentials for International Business Travel

When you are traveling internationally for business, you will face a few more challenges than you will domestically. Not only will you deal with more severe jet lag and potential language barriers, but you will also need to have a few essentials with you that will make your travel smoother.

Power Adapters and Voltage Converters

You will still need to charge your laptop, phone, and any other electronic devices you have with you. They won’t work without voltage converters though. Fortunately there are several options on the market.

You can purchase a separate voltage converter. Then no matter what you need to plug in, from a hair dryer to your alarm clock, it will work for you. These converters usually come with the most common connections, and you can either pack the whole kit or bring just the ones with you that you need.

Only need to plug in electronics? If you have all Apple devices, they make a world traveler kit that includes all the adapters you need to charge their products. These kits have a voltage adapter build in, and include common cable ends. They are also pretty compact.

Other computer companies sell the same type of kits. Contact your manufacturer or do an internet search and you will probably find what you need.

First Aid

Having a simple first aid kit with you in your carry on is never a bad idea. You never know when you will need a simple band aid or some headache relief. It is often difficult to find something simple like cold medicine in a non-English speaking country.

This means in addition to what is included in normal travel kits, you may want to add medications you might need along the way.

Memory Stick or Removable Hard Drive

While on the road you may be dealing with important client files, marketing materials and more. You may not always have access to the internet to upload files to the cloud, and you will want to have them physically backed up in case something happens to your computer or tablet.

These can often work as marketing tools themselves, branded with the name of marketing companies like Square Ship or with your business name. These can also be used for making presentations if your computer hardware also does not translate.

Having both a USB drive and a larger removable hard drive will ensure that the work you do when you are traveling is preserved.

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Whether on an international flight or waiting in the airport, sometimes you need to either focus or catch some sleep. Either way, these are not always the most noise free locations.

Having a pair of noise cancelling headphones can really save the day. Whether it is a crying baby or the noise of the aircraft itself, blocking out sound can help you either focus or sleep, whatever your need at the time.

Noise cancelling headphones vary in quality. Don’t be afraid to spend a little more to get a more effective pair. Going cheap in this case can be a more expensive outcome in the long run.

Trusted Traveler Status

If you don’t have this already so you can skip the typical TSA check in line, you should look into it even for domestic flights.

This speeds your trip through customs, airport security, and generally makes your life on the international road easier. This can allow you to not only cross the US border easier, but have access to expedited clearance through Global Entry kiosks.

International SIM Cards

First of all, whenever possible you need to buy an unlocked phone from the phone manufacturer. Ensure that it has both cell phone antennas, both CDMA and GSM. In these cases, most of the time all you have to do is remove your current SIM card from your phone and insert a new one.

This means that instead of an international roaming plan with your carrier, you can have a local phone company wherever you are with your contacts still intact in your phone. You can always forward your US number to the international one you are using.

Especially if you are staying for extended periods in a country or you travel there often, these make a lot of sense, and can be really inexpensive communication solutions.

Luggage Scale

The weight of your bag can cost you, and if you pick anything up when you are traveling, your bag will weigh more on the way home than it did on your outbound journey.

Knowing what it weighs before you get to the luggage counter is essential to making sure you do not get charged extra fees or you don’t have to take things out and find places for them in other bags.

Travel Pillow

It may go without saying, and we have mentioned that you will need to get some sleep along the way, but bringing your own travel pillow can be a big help. International flights are long, and if the airline has pillows they are often inexpensive and not that comfortable.

A simple neck pillow can keep you from waking up any stiffer than you already will, and without the sore neck or headache. While these are often sold in airports, you can probably find them cheaper beforehand either in a retail store or online.

Entertainment

You can’t sleep and work the whole time you are flying, and international travel can be boring. If you are not into the in-flight movie if there is one, you might want to have some entertainment of your own to bring with you.

A tablet with a lot of memory is a good choice in this case. You can download a couple of movies, and watch those. You can also have eBooks loaded on your device, and read those. Find yourself unable to read on a plane? Try using an audio book service like Audible, and listening to them instead.