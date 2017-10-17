9 Examples of the Importance to Develop a “Space Between Stimulus and Response”

Dr. Steven Covey writes that “one should develop a space between stimulus and response”. This is another way of saying that we should train ourselves to think before we act viscerally or impulsively.

While this is good advice in general, it is especially true in business. Here are 9 examples where acting impulsively, with haste, led to an undesirable business outcome.

1. Impulsivity almost prevented me from having a business

“Acting on impulse didn’t harm my business, it created a situation in which I almost didn’t even have a business,” states Gallant Dill, Founder, and CEO of InStoreConnection and creator of the Consulting Launch Pad. Dill continues, “I didn’t have much growing up, and I certainly wasn’t expected to do much with my life. I lived life impulsively and often made decisions without thinking of the consequences, which led me to a lockdown center for troubled teens. Something changed for me though, and I realized I could achieve all of my dreams if I started going after them in strategic – instead of impulsive - way. Now that I focus on strategy I can say I’ve founded dozens of companies, I have investments in a variety of areas, and I continue to raise my bar and go after bigger and bigger dreams. The best part, besides what I am able to do for my family, is that I get to give back to fellow millennials through guidance and mentorship.”

2. Losing thousands

Remi Alli, JD, MS of Brāv Online Conflict Management recalls how an old colleague rushed into an opportunity with the hopes of it becoming financially lucrative. Due to wanting to make the deadline, an employee he (old colleague) hired to help was not properly vetted, costing him thousands as the employee ran off with their initial funding. Don't do that.

3. Led to an Imbalance of Power

Attorney Adam Landriault reveals that, “Many workplace disputes arise from situations involving a power imbalance. A manager will be able to leverage their position to achieve their desired outcome, even at the expense of others. This behavior is very evident when a workplace is experiencing very urgent time demands, for example annual budget deadlines or a time-sensitive project submission. In these situations, not only is the business expected to produce results in a timely manner, but the reputation of the manager or supervisor is at stake. One particular dispute I helped resolve was with a not-for-profit organization facing a very tight deadline to submit their budget proposal for a project. The Project Lead was trying to balance not only the budget but also a potential promotion. Unfortunately, the decision-making led to poor results and an increase in negative emotions from both management and the other workers.”

4. Facts can be mismanaged

Carol Slinn advises how not to let the above happen: "It would be a great benefit to first gather the facts and never assume! Facts change so keep current. Ask detailed questions. Remember to be prepared.

Remember, time management, priorities, and fact finding may seem like a lot of preparation work. This structure will help to reduce impulsive reactions.

There are so many benefits to making great decisions and choosing the proper action will reduce the chance of making a mistake. This is a great way to reduce stress while building confidence and trust in yourself.”

5. Check and Double Check Your Email

Christoph Seitz, CEO of CFR Rinkens, a global shipping company, suggests something that may seem may seem minor, but can actually have fatal consequences if not practiced. He religiously checks email addresses before hitting the “send” button. He says that a couple years ago, he accidentally sent an internal email – laying out his grand strategy of how to decimate the competition – to a key competitor. It was one of the absolute worst moments of his professional life. He decided he would never let that happen again. Today, he preaches to everybody who will listen to check the send-to email addresses before hitting “send”. He also made it official company policy.

6. Be Careful With Your Hiring

Dan Roberge, President of Maintenance Care, suggests taking a close look at hiring. He says early hiring practices were terrible, because many hires were made on impulse. Like everyone else, he thought he could get his entire family working with him and it would be the best company because they all think the same. Roberge says that was a big mistake. He learned that friends and family have no place in business, which is something he learned the hard way. Today, Roberge only hires people that have no other ties to the company other than the work itself. He says this allows both parties to understand where the relationship starts and ends.

7. Careful Considerations

Neutral Doyin Ayeni counsels that, “Acting on impulse has its pros and cons. However when it comes to businesses, acting on impulse has to be carefully considered. Where an employee has done a great job of using his or her initiative, appreciating that employee by commenting on the good work done is appropriate. However on the negative side, acting on impulse means that one does not think things through or plan ahead. This results in disorganization. Where there is disorganization or lack of planning ahead at a business or workplace it can jeopardize the success of that business. The business will not be able to catch up or meet its intended goals.

Due to lack of clarity of purpose, a business can be harmed by acting on impulse.”

8. Patience is a Virtue

Brian Lim, founder and CEO of iHeartRaves, appeared on season six of ABC’s Shark Tank back in 2015. After pitching his company, he ended up receiving his first offer from Kevin O’Leary, who was prepared to give a $650,000 loan. Lim declined the offer, and ended up receiving two more offers from other sharks. The first being a $1,000,000 loan from Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, and the second being a $650,000 offer from Mark Cuban and Daymond John, in exchange for 5% equity in the company. Lim chose the last offer, and walked away feeling like a winner. Lim says if he would have acted on impulse and taken the first offer, his company might not be where they are today. He says that patience is extremely important for any potential business move.

9. Backup your decisions with facts

Steven Benson, founder and CEO of Badger Maps, a route planner for field salespeople says, “I've found myself in many situations where I acted impulsively instead of digging into the data to back up my decision, causing negative consequences for my business.

I've spent a lot of money on advertising on a channel that I felt like would have a great impact and will bring in lots of new leads. When I analyzed the data later, I found it wasn’t changing anything. I canceled it to experiment with measuring the impact, and realized the advertising spend didn't help us at all. We wasted a ton of time and money on that campaign just because I acted on impulse and thought it would help us to increase traffic to our site quickly and generate more leads.