9 Lesser Known Things about Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

The moment Lady Diana Spencer walked out the door of the Clarence House on July 29th 1981, journalists and photographers from all around the world unveiled the fashion industry’s best kept secret: the design and the exquisite details of the world’s most iconic wedding gown.

Designed by the David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the incredible dress made out of silk and taffeta sparked the imagination of several other designers who tried to replicate it as soon as Diana appeared on that doorstep.

In order to honor the impact Diana’s appearance had on the world, we came up with this fun list of lesser known things linked to THE dress:

1. The immense attire was barely ‘squeezed’ inside the carriage, because of the eight-meters-long train.

2. She did wear something old, something new and something borrowed: the lace was old, the silk was new, the tiara was a gift from the Spencer’s and she also wore something blue, a ribbon sewed underneath her gown.

3. The lace was a gift from Queen Mary: the gown was 100% handmade and included 10.000 pearls. The lace which once belonged to Queen Mary of England was known as “Carrickmacross”, a fabric which the monarch used to embellish one of her handbags.

4. Diana accessorized the dress with a horseshoe charm but no one noticed the piece of jewelry: the underside of the dress was as intricate as the exterior. Besides the blue ribbon sewed on the underneath, the designers also added a gold diamond encrusted horseshoe charm on the label.

5. The veil was actually longer than the train: it probably was the most spectacular element, measuring no less than 139 meters.

6. She stained the dress right before her grand reveal: Diana stained the gown with her Quelques Fleurs signature perfume.

7. The dress was sewn up directly on Diana: Diana suffered from bulimia and her waist was constantly shrinking from one fitting to another. The last corset was made directly on her, the morning of her wedding day.

8. Her bridal shoes were made in six months: the silk shoes were covered in 542 sequins and 132 pearls. On the soles, the designer added the “C” and “D” initials from Charles and Diana.