9 of the Most Promising Service Startups to Watch In 2018

2018 will be here before you know it. While for many people, the start of a new year is a time for setting resolutions and goals, in the business world, much of the focus is on looking forward to the new trends and companies that will reshape their industries.

From new startups that are just making a name for themselves to businesses that have experienced massive growth in recent years, there are exciting changes on the horizon for almost every niche.

So which unique startups seem to have the most promise as we head into 2018?

Here’s a closer look at nine companies that seem poised for even greater success in the year to come. Each of these businesses has something unique to offer, but one thing is certain — there’s a good chance you’ll be using their services in the future.

1) StoreYa.com

StoreYa’s Traffic Booster is setting itself up to be a go-to resource for companies looking to improve their PPC marketing in 2018. What makes this startup unique is the way in which it seamlessly helps B2C companies generate personalized PPC campaigns for Google and Facebook with minimal effort from the client side.

Traffic Booster accomplishes this in AdWords by using an algorithm that produces ad content and keywords for relevant pages on a client website and then optimizes PPC bids in real time.

In Facebook, the algorithm finds the best-performing audiences by crossing multiple segments. This not only ensures that the most relevant traffic is sent to the advertised site; it also lowers marketing costs in comparison to a standard PPC campaign.

By using this new machine learning technology to improve their clients’ ROI and increase the cost-effectiveness of each campaign, StoreYa promises to shake up the traditional PPC marketing landscape. It’s no wonder Google has already embraced it as one of only 500 AdWords resellers worldwide.

2) Canva

Canva is one of the web’s fastest-growing business resources, and for good reason. After all, beautiful graphic design work is the lifeblood of marketing. In the digital world, quality graphics can make or break the success of a social media campaign or a landing page. The problem, of course, is that not everyone has the budget to hire a top-tier graphic designer.

Canva took the hard work (and the heavy spending) out of graphic design by creating an easy-to-use program that enables just about anyone to create beautiful graphics.

Millions of templates, photos and fonts, combined with photo editing tools and learning resources, provide all the pieces users need to create a great campaign. Unsurprisingly, Canva has already grown to over 10 million users.

3) Compass

Calculating key metrics such as revenue, web traffic and customer lifetime value can be tricky — especially if you’re working in Excel or one of the many complicated business intelligence tools that require you to input formulas and metrics yourself. Even a seemingly tiny error could wreak havoc with your data.

This is where Compass comes in. This invaluable business tool provides an all-in-one dashboard that calculates key metrics for you, tracking and evaluating each of your customer acquisition channels.

Compass doesn’t stop there. It takes things a step further by providing industry benchmarks and personalized recommendations to help users make better business decisions that will increase their profitability.

4) Yotpo

As valuable as your own advertising efforts can be, at the end of the day, your customers will always trust what other users have to say far more than something your marketing team cooked up. But where do you get this valuable social proof in the first place? This is where Yotpo looks to make an impact for businesses of all sizes.

Yotpo integrates with some of the most popular apps on the market, including Google, Instagram and Shopify. Yotpo starts by helping you collect customer reviews and photos through personalized incentives and requests.

The platform then incorporates the best reviews at your conversion points, providing social proof at the moments when customers will be most persuaded by it. Combined with insights and analytics, this makes it easier than ever to optimize your marketing funnel.

5) Zapier

Maximizing your productivity is key to getting more out of your business — Zapier’s ability to accomplish this vital goal through automation has played a big role in its rapid growth. By automating many of the tasks that businesses and individuals deal with on a daily basis, Zapier creates more time for its users, resulting in significantly increased productivity.

Zapier integrates seamlessly with over 750 web tools, creating a system that allows apps to share data and pass information based on instructions from a user-created workflow. Because users don’t need actual programming knowledge to set up their workflows, it takes only a few moments to set up flows that will increase productivity.

For example, you could link a webhook to Google Sheets so that new lead information is automatically added to a master spreadsheet. Automating a wide range of mundane business tasks will reduce error and leave more time for other important tasks.

6) Ownage Pranks

Prank calls may seem like an unusual foundation for a successful business, but that’s exactly what has happened with Ownage Pranks.

The company started with a basic concept of conducting prank calls and posting prank videos on YouTube, where they have gained over 4.4 million subscribers. Naturally, launching a custom store with shirts, phone cases and even coffee mugs helped to monetize the venture.

In light of this success, Ownage Pranks has taken things a step further by developing its own app, which utilizes speech recognition technology to automate prank calls.

Real-time analysis and an AI response system create realistic conversations that are sure to get users to make prank calls to friends and family for months to come. Furthermore, the company has plans to launch other viral apps in the near future.

7) Hushed

In a day and age when fears about digital privacy are becoming increasingly widespread, it helps to have a tool that offers an extra layer of security — especially for businesses. Enter Hushed, an end-to-end encrypted messaging tool that provides private communications options for both text and talk.

Users who wish to keep their messages secure don’t need to worry about creating their own encryption keys and then finding a way to share the key with their recipient. Instead, this app automatically creates a new key each time a user starts an active conversation.

After a session ends, a new set of keys will be created once the conversation resumes. Essentially, each session gets an added layer of security — even if you’re communicating in group chat.

8) Ripcord

Digital technology plays a central role in our world — but what about all the individuals and companies stuck with seemingly endless stacks of paper records? Ripcord, a thriving startup that uses automated robotics and software to digitize records, is already gaining quite a bit of traction by removing the burden associated with this task.

This tech company does much more than simply take digital snapshots of paper records. Information is recorded in such a way so that it becomes easily searchable by document owners, while encryption and other access controls keep the data out of the wrong hands.

Digitizing files allows companies to improve compliance, quickly find needed information and even free up more office space. As industries ranging from higher education to healthcare look to bring their record-keeping up to modern standards, you can expect high demand for this service.

9) Bowery

Traditionally, farming has relied on a mix of hard work and hope to ensure good crop production. Farmers hope that the weather will hold out, and that pests won’t destroy their crops. At the same time, more and more consumers are worried about how their food gets to their table, increasingly looking for organic solutions that avoid pesticides and growth hormones.

Bowery is seeking to revolutionize food production by delivering solutions to both sides of the equation. This farming startup grows crops in an indoor warehouse in vertical rows, allowing for greater utilization of space.

A controlled environment where plants are nourished by LED lights offers protection against harsh weather and insects. As a result, no pesticides are used in the growing process, while a tech-managed purified water system provides necessary nutrients with less waste. This results in faster growth cycles and healthy, organic produce.

Looking Ahead to 2018