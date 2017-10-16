9 Productivity Apps For Entrepreneurs On The Go

By Jennifer Benton

Let's be honest, it's hard to sit still these days; and if you're busy like me, sitting at a desk all day is not an option.

I remember when I began my entrepreneurial journey over a year ago, and how frustrating it was to keep up with all of the work. There was the option of always carrying my laptop, but who wants to do that? I needed a way to have access to my files whenever and wherever, and I needed something light yet powerful.

Finally, one day, the light came on and I had my “A-ha!” moment. Why not make my phone work for me? Once I realized that, I made an investment and upgraded my phone from the iPhone 5c (the itty bitty tiny one) to the massive iPhone 6S Plus with all the GBs I could handle. From that point on, my mobile office was set!

Since I'm #TeamApple, I love the apps available for iOS. They help me organize, create on the go, and maintain a consistent workflow no matter where I am. I understand there are a million and one apps out there, but I've created a list of my top 9 must-haves that will help you narrow down the search.

Don't worry, I wouldn't dare leave my Android friends hanging. My list of apps are available for both operating systems and trust me when I say, you'll thank me later.

Rule of Thumb: The key to success is to sync your app to it's desktop equivalent. So always use the same sign-in credentials so you can pick up where you left off anytime and on any device.

Favorite Office App

One Drive and MS Office Suite (iPhone and Android) — Although I use Apple for my phone, I am still an avid Microsoft user. With that being said, OneDrive makes it easy to access my computer files from my phone. This app is convenient for syncing my files within minutes, and I can email any document without touching my computer. The Office Suite apps allow me to edit on the go or I can start a document and pick up where I left off once I reach my desk. These apps are highly recommended and essential for your mobile office.

Favorite Video Apps

iPhone: Clips — When I first heard of Clips, I wasn't eager to try it out. Now that I’ve tested it, I can't stop raving about it. If you are in the know, Clips is Apple's iPhone video editing app that allows you to quickly stitch videos together, add emojis and text. But the biggest incentive for using this app is... drum roll....Subtitles! That's right. When you record in Clips, you have the option to automatically add subtitles to your video. Isn't that great?! In addition, if you ever find that your subtitles miss the mark, you can edit them to your liking.

Bonus: When it comes to social media, videos with subtitles get higher engagement. Why is that? Well, as we scroll through our newsfeeds, video content is automatically muted just in case we're listening to something else. With subtitles, we can still reach our audience whether they actually listen to us or not, thus all the more reason to use Clips.

Android: Adobe Premiere Clips — As I shared earlier, I'm a Windows user, so my go-to for photo and video editing is Adobe. With the Adobe Premiere Clip app, you can add music, filters, endpoint fading and other details on the go all in one app. You can also start a project on your phone, sync it to Premiere Pro on the computer and vice versa. However, you need to have a Creative Cloud account to utilize that feature.

Favorite Social Media Management Apps

As a Social Media aficionado, I had to splurge on this just a little...

HootSuite — For some people HootSuite is overrated, but for me it's great for scheduling FB group and Twitter posts. The free version allows you to add multiple social media accounts/pages and you can auto-schedule 30 posts at a time — with the exception of Instagram content (HootSuite will send you a reminder to manually post on IG per their policy). The biggest selling point for me was that I could schedule content from my phone and also use the Google Chrome extension to snag content from around the web for future use. Thanks to this feature, I can save time and a little stress by saving great content on the spot.

Facebook Pages Manager — This app makes it easy to manage multiple Facebook pages in one place. While HootSuite is great for scheduling and auto-posting, the FB manager app takes it a step further and allows you to engage with your audience by replying to comments and answering messages. You can also set up notifications in the app to keep up with your posts activity and view insights on the go. These features make this app a necessity.

Iconosquare — Instagram management can be tricky with all of IG's rules, regulations and restrictions. Yet, the developers of Iconosquare have managed to create a tool that allows you to get the most out it without compromising your account. The best features about Iconosquare are their analytics. You can see insights about your followers: who's most active and who's a "ghost follower"/ non-active follower, you can find out which content is doing well and what isn't, and their hashtag analytics help you determine what's best for you to use.

FocalMark (iOS) and HashMe (iOS and Android) for Hashtags — Hashtags are an integral part of the Instagram and Twitter experience. Yet unlike Twitter, there's 30 chances to place your content in front of the right audience on IG and knowing which hashtags to use can be tedious.

Favorite Blogging App

Wordpress — If you have a blog or manage one on Wordpress, this app is invaluable. Never again will you have to worry about missing a post. You can write, add photos, tag and manage your blog from your phone just as you would from your desktop. As a social media manager, I appreciate the ability to share blog posts from the site to social media with ease, along with the being able to engage with the blog comments. I highly recommend it for Wordpress bloggers on the go.

My Wildcard Pick

I could not end this post without mentioning the best thing that could ever happen to a foodie like me — the Chipotle App! (Haha) An entrepreneur's gotta’ eat and the ability to skip the line makes this app a must have!

Well, there you have it! A list of my favorite apps that help me run my business on the go.

What are your favorite apps? Share your list in the comments.

Jennifer is a Social Media Marketing Consultant, Brand Builder and the founder of Socially Jenetic Marketing. She is an expert at connecting brands with people through storytelling.