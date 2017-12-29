9 Reasons Why You Should Read Les Standiford's "The Man Who Invented Christmas"

First of all, Les Standiford is a terrific writer, deftly blending history, biography, and cultural analysis to explore the lasting impact of A Christmas Carol. I had to read the book in no more than two sittings—that’s how gripping it is.

The author opens up the career dreams and sorrows of one of the world’s most popular authors, and reveals how much was at stake for A Christmas Carol becoming a success: Dickens’ literary future depended on it.

Standiford takes us deep into the world of public talks and readings that Dickens loved to do and that could make audiences in their thousands sob because he was such a dynamic, theatrical interpreter of his own work.

The author draws astute connections between the book and Dickens’ personal life, especially his childhood, without ever losing sight of the perfection of A Christmas Carol as a beloved and esteemed work of literature.

You feel Dickens’s suffering and anxiety as he worked like a demon to support his large family, and learn that even a literary superstar struggled with deadlines, exhaustion, bad reviews, and disappointing sales—and longed to quit or escape or both.

London and other cities come brilliantly alive here, especially in the poverty, filth, and ignorance that held tens of thousands of Britons in virtual bondage. Dickens did everything he could to combat these horrible conditions.

Christmas is explored for its deep connection to ancient folk celebrations in England, the ways in which its merrymaking was transformed and heightened by the amazing success of A Christmas Carol—as well as the suspicion that puritanical Britons and Americans felt about it as a dangerously rowdy holiday.

Dickens emerges as deeply compassionate and interested in social welfare, bringing to mind the injunction by Swiss philosopher and poet Henry Amiel: “Life is short and we have never too much time for gladdening the hearts of those who are traveling the dark journey with us. Oh be swift to love, make haste to be kind.”

Standiford thoroughly and lovingly explains how and why Dickens gladdened thousands of hearts in his own day with A Christmas Carol, and millions since. His book in its own way could do the same for you. It’s a gift.