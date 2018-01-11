9 Secrets for Tech Talent Management

I started 10x Management in 2012 with my partner Michael Solomon to connect leading companies with the world’s best on-demand tech experts. Since then, 10x has revolutionized the way the world does business, taking the guess-work out of hiring freelancers and making sure our talented clients are at the forefront of the next cutting-edge project. Michael and I had the privilege to write an article for Talent Quarterly outlining the best-kept secrets about the future of work. Thank you to Talent Quarterly for featuring us! Check out the full article below, and purchase the magazine here.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.