9 Secrets for Tech Talent Management

I started 10x Management in 2012 with my partner Rishon Blumberg to connect leading companies with the world’s best on-demand tech experts. Since then, 10x has revolutionized the way the world does business, taking the guess-work out of hiring freelancers and making sure our talented clients are at the forefront of the next cutting-edge project. Rishon and I had the privilege to write an article for Talent Quarterly outlining the best-kept secrets about the future of work. Thank you to Talent Quarterly for featuring us! Check out the full article below, and purchase the magazine here.